Chelsea are interested in signing AC Milan and Algerian midfielder Ismael Bennacer in the upcoming January transfer window, according to Sports Illustrated.

The 25-year-old is attracting interest from a number of Premier League sides - with Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United all reportedly interested - due to his contract situation at Milan. Bennacer's deal with the Italian Giants is set to expire in the summer of 2024 and the Algerian is yet to commit to an extension to stay at the San Siro.

Graham Potter's team could take advantage of the situation and make a move for the midfielder to strengthen an area of concern. This article will take a look as to why Bennacer's signing should be a priority for Chelsea in January.

#3 Short-term fix for long-term targets

Bellingham and Rice are long-term targets for the Blues

One reason why a January transfer move for Bennacer would be ideal is that it could give Chelsea a stop-gap while they continue to focus on their long-term targets.

The Blues have recently been linked with a few world-class midfielders, none of whom are likely to be available until the summer of 2023.

Notable mentions include Declan Rice (West Ham United), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), and more recently Enzo Fernandez (Benfica).

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Chelsea are interested in signing Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham, but could have to pay up to £280m to land both the England midfielders this summer.



(Source: Daily Express) Chelsea are interested in signing Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham, but could have to pay up to £280m to land both the England midfielders this summer.(Source: Daily Express) 🚨 Chelsea are interested in signing Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham, but could have to pay up to £280m to land both the England midfielders this summer. (Source: Daily Express) https://t.co/UVtfR0jLg7

Given their lack of depth in the midfield department, the Blues do not have the luxury of time to wait before strengthening in that area. Thus, a January signing is a necessity if they are to finish the 2022-23 season on a high.

Bennacer could be the right fit for a January move to Chelsea as not many quality midfielders will be available in the winter transfer window.

#2 Low transfer fee

Due to Bennacer's contract situation at AC Milan, the Algerian is not expected to command a sizable transfer fee in January.

Chelsea are said to be willing to table an offer in the region of £40 million for the highly rated Algerian midfielder. An acquisition of this quality for that amount would be a bargain, given Bennacer's proficiency in both progressing and recovering the ball.

Pys @CFCPys Chelsea are willing to put 40 million down on the table to sign Ismael Bennacer in January, his renewal with AC Milan is not easy. (#CFC Chelsea are willing to put 40 million down on the table to sign Ismael Bennacer in January, his renewal with AC Milan is not easy. ( @AlfredoPedulla 🚨 Chelsea are willing to put 40 million down on the table to sign Ismael Bennacer in January, his renewal with AC Milan is not easy. (@AlfredoPedulla) #CFC https://t.co/vui3Amu5WR

AC Milan's continued interest in Hakim Ziyech could also help reduce Bennacer's transfer fee, as both clubs could opt for a player-plus-cash transfer.

The Moroccan is currently the subject of rumors of a move away from Stamford Bridge in January due to his lack of game time with the Blues, prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Also, given his recent performances and Morocco's advancement to the knockout stages, Chelsea could be in a strong bargaining position in January.

#1 Possible replacement for either Jorginho or N'Golo Kante

Kante and Jorginho are in the final months of the contracts at Chelsea

As it stands, Chelsea could lose two of their most important midfielders next summer, Jorginho and N'Golo Kante. Both players are in the final months of their contracts at Stamford Bridge and there have been no breakthroughs in negotiations with the club.

Should they eventually leave come the end of the season, the West London club will be forced into signing two midfield players next summer.

Signing AC Milan's Bennacer in January could reduce the transfer burden of replacing Kante and Jorginho in the same window and give the midfielder time to acclimatize to his surroundings.

Get South Korea vs Portugal live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes