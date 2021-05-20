3 reasons why Harry Kane might join Manchester City this summer

Harry Kane has established himself as one of the best strikers in the world in the past few years, but despite his individual success, the England captain has been unable to help end Tottenham Hotspur's 13-year trophy drought.

After yet another trophyless season with the London club, Kane is inching towards a transfer this summer and has been linked with a host of English clubs, including Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea.

Of the three clubs rumored to be interested in Kane, Manchester City have enjoyed the most success in recent years and here we take a look at why Kane might be tempted to join the Premier League champions.

#1 Challenge of replacing Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero will leave Manchester City this summer

Manchester City's all-time top-scorer Sergio Aguero will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season. The Argentine striker's departure will leave a void that Gabriel Jesus will find difficult to fill, given his struggles in a City jersey since his arrival in 2017.

Harry Kane, on the other hand, has done incredibly well for Spurs ever since his senior debut in 2013 and should have no trouble filling Aguero's boots. Kane has netted 165 times in the Premier League, averaging a goal every 132 minutes.

As far as City are concerned, they cannot get a better replacement for Aguero than Kane, who is not only a goal-scoring machine, but also a hard-working striker.

Harry Kane is eager to win trophies

#2 Manchester City’s recent success could tempt Kane

Despite Kane's exploits in front of goal, Spurs have failed to add to their trophy cabinet and it appears the Englishman's patience has finally run out. Kane turns 28 in July and time is running out for him to get his hands on silverware.

Harry Kane said this back in 2017.



He’s still waiting 🏆⏳ pic.twitter.com/x2cKe6CXIx — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) May 18, 2021

City, by contrast, have enjoyed tremendous success in recent years, winning three Premier League titles in the last four seasons, as well as four consecutive League Cups.

Pep Guardiola's side are also challenging for the Champions League, where they face Chelsea in the final. A victory would ensure yet another treble for City, underscoring their dominance in Europe.

Kane has repeatedly expressed his desire to win the biggest trophies and City will provide him with the opportunity to do just that.

#3 Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola is a serial winner

Pep Guardiola is inarguably one of the best managers in the world. The Spaniard has done an incredible job at Manchester City since his arrival in 2016, winning three Premier League titles, one FA Cup and four League Cups among others.

A serial winner, Guardiola also lifted 21 trophies during his time with Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Is this the last time we saw Harry Kane in a Spurs shirt at Tottenham's stadium? 👀



(📽️ @footballdaily)pic.twitter.com/9oCiHU62jr — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) May 19, 2021

The Spanish manager would undoubtedly help elevate Kane's game even further and the pairing could prove to be a match made in heaven.