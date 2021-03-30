Manchester City have confirmed that star striker Sergio Aguero will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season.

In an official club statement, Manchester City revealed Sergio Aguero will exit the club in the summer, bringing an end to his glittering and trophy-laden stay at the Etihad.

Aguero joined from Atletico Madrid back in 2011 and has cemented his name as one of the finest strikers to grace the Premier League.

The 32-year-old will always be remembered for his dramatic last-gasp winner in the season finale against QPR to hand Manchester City their first Premier League title in 44 years.

In his 10-year stint with the Cityzens, Sergio Aguero won four Premier League titles, five League Cups and one FA Cup.

Manchester City confirm that Sergio Aguero will leave the club this summer after his contract expires.



▪️ 4x Premier League

▪️ 1x FA Cup

▪️ 5x League Cup

▪️ 3x Community Shield



Legend 🔵 pic.twitter.com/aq6I12RO2j — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 29, 2021

The Argentine also became Manchester City's record goalscorer, scoring a mind-boggling 257 goals and grabbing a further 73 assists in 384 appearances.

Unfortunately, he has been in and out of the Cityzens squad in recent months as he has battled with several injuries.

Due to injuries, he has made just eight appearances and four starts in the Premier League this season, scoring one goal.

However, Sergio Aguero has been linked with a move to several top clubs as he undoubtedly still possesses the qualities to rank as one of Europe’s top marksmen.

Barcelona have been heavily touted with a summer swoop for the Manchester City striker, while reports claim a return to Spanish rivals Atletico Madrid could also be on the cards. On that note, we look at five clubs Sergio Aguero could move to in the summer.

4 clubs Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero could join next summer

#4 Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea - UEFA Champions League

At age 18, Sergio Aguero moved to Atletico Madrid from hometown club Independente back in 2006. He made 208 appearances for the Spanish outfit across five seasons, scoring 90 goals and registering 29 assists.

His class in front of goal earned him a move to Manchester City, where he fully developed into one of Europe’s finest strikers.

Sergio Aguero has been linked with a move back to Atletico Madrid, who currently need a center forward who can provide competition for Luis Suarez.

Sergio Aguero will be honored with a statue outside the Etihad alongside statues currently in progress for Vincent Kompany and David Silva 🙌 pic.twitter.com/gTyR6xbaNI — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 29, 2021

French striker Moussa Dembele has so far failed to impress on loan from Olympique Lyon and is likely to return to Ligue 1 outfit.

Sergio Aguero could be the latest big-name striker to move to the Wanda Metropolitano after a stint in an English Premier League side, joining the likes of Fernando Torres and Diego Costa.

#3 Juventus

Manchester City v West Ham United - Premier League

Juventus have been in the transfer market in search of an attacking partner for star forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

While Alvaro Morata has been impressive for the Old Lady, he has struggled with a few injury concerns.

With Ronaldo aged 36 and entering the final chapters of his illustrious career, Sergio Aguero has proven over the years he can singlehandedly lead a club to glory.

Snapping up the Argentine for free would be an excellent piece of business for Juventus, who need a player with his experience to push for the highly-sought-after UEFA Champions League title.

