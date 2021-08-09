3 reasons why Jules Kounde could succeed at Chelsea

According to several reports, Chelsea are trying to bring Sevilla's 22-year-old French centre-back Jules Kounde to Stamford Bridge and he is the club's 'main target' for the centre-back position.

There have been rumors of a cash-plus-player deal involving Kurt Zouma, but Sevilla have rejected the offer and want £80 million for the centre-back. With Romelu Lukaku's transfer almost done, Chelsea are now looking to focus on Kounde.

It has been reported recently that both Chelsea and Sevilla are still in talks to come to an agreement over a potential sale for Jules Kounde, who is also keen to move to Stamford Bridge before the transfer window shuts at the end of the month.

The Champions League winners are ready to go ahead with the deal regardless of whether Kurt Zouma agrees to head the other way or not, with the current Chelsea star preferring to stay in England amid interest from West Ham.

Jules Kounde will definitely improve Chelsea's backline

Kounde is rated as one of the finest young centre-backs and would be a brilliant addition to the Blues' defense. He already has 159 senior appearances to his name, has experience in both the Champions League and Europa League and has also represented France at Euro 2020.

Kounde could prove to be an extremely vital signing, bolstering Chelsea defensively while also providing quality in depth as the club look to progress in multiple competitions.

Here we take a look at three reasons why Jules Kounde can become an instant success at Chelsea.

#3 Versatility

Kounde would provide a lot of versatility at the back

Jules Kounde is an extremely versatile defender and can successfully play as a right-back, a centre-back and a left centre-back. This means that the Frenchman could really dazzle in Thomas Tuchel's 3-4-3 system.

Kounde even showed his versatility playing for France in their Euro 2020 draw with Portugal. He was used as a right-back by Didier Deschamps against the reigning European champions although he did give away a penalty for handball in the 2-2 draw.

✅ Nicknamed ‘Cafu’

✅ Won more aerial duels than Sergio Ramos

✅ Great versatility



Kounde's ability to play in different positions could prove to be a huge asset for Chelsea. He can provide cover to both Reece James and Cesar Azpilicueta at right-back if at all Tuchel decides to use the 4-3-3 system for any game.

As a result, Chelsea desire Jules Kounde at Stamford Bridge to bolster their defensive line with his well-rounded ability and his experience to play in different positions.

