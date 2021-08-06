3 reasons why La Liga should change rules to help Barcelona sign Lionel Messi

A huge bomb was dropped upon the football world when Barcelona announced yesterday that they won't be able to keep hold of Lionel Messi, their prized asset due to the regulations imposed by La Liga on player registration.

After months of uncertainty, it had been suggested that Barcelona were close to tying the veteran down to a new contract. Both parties had agreed to it but had to wait to conclude the deal given the restrictions that have been put in place.

However, Barcelona's current salary cap is significantly higher than what is permitted. The club had been asked to cut down €187m in wages which they have failed to do. Despite listing players such as Samuel Umtiti, Philippe Coutinho and Martin Braithwaite up for sale, the Barcelona board haven't been able to find buyers for them. And that has left them with no choice.

Club president Joan Laporta confirmed at a press conference that the fair play regulations in place meant they couldn't fit in the first contract that had been agreed by the club with Lionel Messi.

Barcelona releasing Lionel Messi has alerted big spenders

Clubs across Europe have been alerted to the situation regarding Lionel Messi. In spite of his advancing years, the Argentine still remains one of the legends of the game. And it is quite natural that there would be no lack of interest in securing his services.

Paris Saint-Germain are among the clubs that have expressed the most interest. Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have also been linked with him.

Is Messi's departure from Barcelona really final?

Lionel Messi's former club Barcelona, on the other hand, are not entirely out of the race to re-sign Lionel Messi, though they do have to clear the complications before making him sign over the dotted lines.

With La Liga having already lost one of their most attractive players in the form of Cristiano Ronaldo, who left for Juventus back in 2018, it would be a huge blow to their global popularity if they were to let yet another of their icons leave.

Here we take a look at three reasons why La Liga should tweak the rules in order to allow Barcelona to accommodate Lionel Messi within their wage bill.

#3 Messi's departure could be major blow to La Liga's hopes in Champions League

Juventus v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Final

Since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure, Spanish teams have failed to find success in Europe's premier competition. The last three editions of the competition have been won by English and German teams.

Lionel Messi's departure for another league could harm La Liga's chances of getting back to their best in Europe even further.

Despite Ronald Koeman bringing in as many as five new players, there is hardly anyone in the current team that can match his standards and that is while giving all due respect to their talents.

La Liga should obviously consider not just the revenue Barcelona would earn by winning the competition but also the attention it would generate, which in turn could increase the popularity of the Spanish league worldwide.

If La Liga fail to act quickly, they could risk slipping further away from Europe's elite leagues.

