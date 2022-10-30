3 reasons why Manchester United should let go of Cristiano Ronaldo in January

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United currently find themselves in an awkward situation. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has not enjoyed the best of seasons and it all reached a climactic point against Tottenham Hotspur when he stormed away before the final whistle after refusing to come on as a substitute.

Subsequently, manager Erik ten Hag took the bold step of axing him from the matchday squad for the Chelsea game. However, Cristiano Ronaldo was brought back into action in the most recent game against Sheriff Tiraspol, where he managed to bag a goal.

The summer was also a tumultuous time for the 37-year-old as he looked to move away from United in search of Champions League football. However, he found no suitors and had to continue his stay at Old Trafford for the foreseeable future.

It's definitely a first for Cristiano Ronaldo, who has lost his place in the XI as he has had to be content with a bench role under new manager Ten Hag. Given his superhuman exploits over the last decade and a half, he would rightly feel that he has not been given respect.

However, here's the problem. United have done rather decently without the Portuguese talisman leading the attack. Ardent fans will also remember that under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reign as manager, the club finished second before Cristiano Ronaldo arrived. Here, we take a look at three reasons why the club should look to part ways with him in the winter transfer window.

#1 Squad harmony

When you have a club icon trying to engineer a move away from the club and displaying thorough unprofessionalism by refusing to come on as a substitute in a game, it can be damaging to all stakeholders in the club. It dangerously disrupts team spirit, which, for a club the size of United, can end up doing a lot of damage.

It is also a bad reflection, especially on the young players in the team, when they see a player they look up to behave in such a manner. Ten Hag is in the process of building a strongly cohesive unit and should ideally not cater to the needs of individual players.

One can understand why Cristiano Ronaldo would want to play every game considering his achievements in the sport. However, football is a team sport and the ultimate display of professionalism is putting the team's objectives ahead of you.

#2 Cristiano Ronaldo is showing signs of decline

Cristiano Ronaldo has been the flag bearer of the game for close to two decades now. His work ethic and numbers speak for themselves. However, Father Time catches up with everyone and, Ronaldo, 37, is no exception.

He takes the field with the same passion every time, but his recent performances have not been up to the mark. One can help but feel that the icon has lost his killer instinct. A mistimed run, a bad finish, and not getting to the end of the second ball, it's become a familiar and painful sight for the fans.

His meager return of three goals from 13 games across competitions perhaps suggests that the elite athlete is, after all, human and has finally started declining. Loyalists will definitely argue this point.

#3 No player has been considered bigger than the club at Manchester United

Manchester United are no stranger to letting big names leave when they feel a player is becoming too big of an influence over the dressing room or undermining the manager or team spirit. Sir Alex Ferguson has let go of star players like David Beckham and Ruud van Nistelrooy at the peak of their powers to emphatically reinforce this important club philosophy.

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly been looking to exit the club all summer to fulfill his desire to play Champions League football. It has understandably been frustrating for him to watch games from the sidelines. However, that should not warrant him not playing for the team when needed, as seen in the Spurs game. When it's clear that the player's wishes are a bigger priority than the club's overall objective, it's best to let him go.

Cristiano Ronaldo might have been United's savior last season and it might seem harsh to part ways with the club legend in this manner. However, it is a step that United may have to seriously consider if they feel the Portuguese superstar is pulling his weight a bit too much.

