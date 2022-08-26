3 reasons why Napoli might finally win the Scudetto this season 

Napoli has come close to winning the Scudetto on multiple occasions in recent years but has always failed to cross that final hurdle. The Naples-based side has finished runners-up on four occasions since the 2012-13 season in Serie A.

They managed to garner 91 points in the 2017-18 season (their highest tally in recent years) but still failed to land the elusive Serie A title. The new season will once again bring fresh hope to their fans.

Here are three reasons why Napoli can genuinely win the Serie title in the 2022-23 season.

#3 New beginning

This is a new beginning for Napoli. The club has bid farewell to legends like Kalidou Koulibaly, Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne. Their departure has left a hole in the squad but it also gives them a chance to rearrange the whole puzzle and make a fresh start.

We say this from the perspective that even though the departed players were stars in their own right, four runners-up medals in less than 10 years must have taken a mental toll on them. Napoli can now do away with the mental burden now with new players bringing fresh energy to the squad.

The squad will also have to behave as a unit and perform together as they can no longer rely on the individual brilliance of those three stalwarts.

#2 Great transfer window

Contract until June 2025 with option for two more years. Release clause included worth €45m. Official, confirmed. Kim Min Jae joins Napoli on permanent deal, release clause triggered for €19.5m to Fenerbahçe.Contract until June 2025 with option for two more years. Release clause included worth €45m. Official, confirmed. Kim Min Jae joins Napoli on permanent deal, release clause triggered for €19.5m to Fenerbahçe. 🔵🇰🇷 #transfersContract until June 2025 with option for two more years. Release clause included worth €45m. https://t.co/KpFEi62F14

Napoli have had a fantastic window and appear to have done their best to replace their club legends.

The club has signed the following players: Kim Min-Jae, Mathias Oliveira, Kvicha Kvaratskhelia, Giacomo Raspadori, Leo Östigard, Salvatore Sirigu, Giovanni Simeone and Tanguy Ndombele.

The total cost of this group of players is less than £70 million, which is a credit to Napoli's transfer strategy.

Kim is an excellent centre-back from Fenerbache who is a like-for-like replacement for Koulibaly. Östigard is also a defender signed from Brighton & Hove Albion. Mathias Oliveira has arrived from Getafe to strengthen the left-back department.

Georgian Kvicha Kvaratskhelia is a direct replacement for Insigne. He brings a lot of verticality and dribbling into the side. Kvaratskhelia has contributed four goals in his first two league games for the club.

Raspadori is one of the brightest young stars in the league and will most likely replace Mertens. Tanguy Ndombele will join Zambo-Anguissa in midfield to form a solid pairing in the middle of the park.

Giovanni Simeone scored 17 goals in the league last season and will most probably be the back-up to Victor Osimhen. Sirigu will also be the backup keeper. They are also heavily linked to Keylor Navas and the transfer is expected to go through in the next few days.

#1 No outright favourites

Inter have brought Lukaku back

Serie A is expected to be an interesting watch for neutrals this season. Despite AC Milan winning it last season, their poor transfer market means that no club is a outright favorite for the title.

Inter have re-signed Romelu Lukaku on loan from Chelsea and appear poised to push again for the title. Milan are the defending champions and will likely have some say in the title race.

Juventus, who dominated Serie A until recently, are no longer the favorites but do possess a strong squad. AS Roma under Jose Mourinho will be a dark horse after a successful campaign last season.

Hence, going into an evenly spread field, Napoli will look to maximize the opportunity and finally bring home the Scudetto after 33 years.

