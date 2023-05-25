3 reasons why Real Madrid should continue with Carlo Ancelotti as their manager

If Carlo Ancelotti had been to any club other than Real Madrid, no one would have doubted his stay at the club for the duration of his contract.

In the 2022-23 season, Real Madrid progressed to the Champions League semi-finals and only lost out to the current best team on the planet. The club managed to win Copa del Rey ousting Barcelona in outstanding fashion (4-1 on aggregate in the semifinals), and also won the Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

However, Real Madrid is not a place where mediocrity in the Champions League is tolerated. Los Blancos were torn apart in a devastating display of attacking football from Pep Guardiola's troops, losing 4-0 in the second and 5-1 on aggregate.

What's more embarrassing is that the scoreline could have been worse if not for some incredible saves from Thibaut Courtois. Moreover, they also failed to display any sort of consistency in La Liga as Barcelona beat them to the title under Xavi's tutelage.

But despite all of the setbacks, Ancelotti's second spell at Real Madrid can be considered decently successful. The club has managed to win six trophies during his two years in charge and the club has largely performed well, especially when their backs were against the wall.

So, without any further ado, let's have a look at three reasons why Real Madrid should stick with Carlo Ancelotti as their manager for the next season.

#3 Managerial style

The success of any manager at the biggest clubs depends upon his ability to manage egos inside and outside the dressing room. Carlo Ancelotti has managed to ace this balancing act better than most.

Manchester City and Liverpool have always placed their faith in Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp respectively to build a squad. However, Real Madrid have always believed in getting the best players and asking the manager to build a system around them.

Besides, at Madrid, managing the expectations of players and President Florentino Perez is a different ball game altogether. For instance, Perez would never consider working with some as abrasive as Antonio Conte. Although the Italian is a serial winner, his tendency to question his employers and players when things go south would not be accepted by the Madrid hierarchy.

Ancelotti is not someone who would blame the squad or the hierarchy for poor performances. He simply believes in getting the best out of the players he has at his disposal. His excellent man-management skills, tactical flexibility, and a calm, balanced approach have always been liked by his players.

#2 Youth development

Vinicius Jr.'s numbers under Carlo Ancelotti's regime at Real are staggering, to say the least. Since the Italian took over at the beginning of last season, the winger has managed to score 45 goals and provide 41 assists in 106 appearances under him.

Vinicius is not the only young player who has benefitted from Ancelotti's presence at the Santiago Bernabeu. Rodrygo has found a new lease of life under Carlo as the winger has managed to score 25 goals and give 21 assists in 103 games for Real Madrid under Ancelotti's tutelage.

Moreover, the midfield trio of Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, and Aurelien Tchoumeni has found regular game time under the Italian. Valverde has found himself playing on the right wing as well as central midfield and the midfielder has 18 goal contributions (12G, 6A) for Real Madrid this season.

Camavinga has been a revelation at left-back assisting the only goal in the first leg against Manchester City. New-signing Tchoumeni has also been given a lengthy spell on the pitch (2,711 minutes across 47 games). All these players represent the spine of Real Madrid's squad for years to come and at the moment, they are in the safe hands of the Italian.

#1 Stability

The Best FIFA Football Awards - Show

In the last few years, especially since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure, Real Madrid have been through a period of instability. This was reflected in their UCL performances as the club got eliminated in the last 16 of the Champions League in 2018 and 2019.

The club took a U-turn from its usual on-pitch philosophy by appointing Julen Lopetugui in 2018. But, after a tumultuous 2018-19 season in which both Lopetugui and his successor Santiago Solari were fired, the club went back to Zinedine Zidane to steady the ship.

It took Zinedine Zidane's return for the club to win another La Liga title and reach another Champions League semi-final after his first spell in charge. But after failing to win La Liga in the 2020-21 season, the French tactician also left.

Stability is key to success in football. The level of success Liverpool and Manchester City have achieved under the stable guidance of Guardiola and Klopp is a clear testament to its importance. The club is finally looking stable under the Italian after years of changing managers. There is harmony in the dressing room, the club is recruiting smartly in the transfer market, and for once, there are no disputes between the manager and the president.

Hence, for once, Real Madrid need to let go of their tendency to fire managers and embrace the stability that comes with the presence of Carlo Ancelotti.

