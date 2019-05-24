3 reasons why Atletico's Rodri is the next Sergio Busquets

Gunjan Kochrekar FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 111 // 24 May 2019, 12:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rodri, the next Sergio Busquets

Much recently, the newspapers in the blue half of Manchester have been flooded with City having finally found the replacement for their ageing midfielder, Fernandinho. It is none other than Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo Hernandez, better known as Rodri.

Having been seen as a favourite to take the place of Fernandinho by Pep Guardiola himself is a big accomplishment for the 22-year-old midfielder, even during his short stint at Atletico Madrid who signed him for £18 million last summer.

Now Atleti are set to cash in from the player as bids from England and Germany fly in, with the range between £50-£70 million. This means the club will definitely sell Rodri at a price which might be 3 times the cost which they paid for him just a year back. Fantastic footballing finance.

Having closely observed Rodri this season, it is evident that the Spaniard has a close resemblance to his Spanish counterpart Sergio Busquets on the field, with the latter being the best in the position for many years now.

As the Spanish national team's transition from Busquets to Rodri starts taking shape, we take a look at the 3 reasons why the 22-year-old might just be the next Sergio Busquets, or maybe even better.

#3 Extremely similar playing style

Atletico de Madrid's Ridrigo is very similar to Busquets in terms of playing style.

If you watch Rodri and Busquets on the field in their respective matches, you might find the players identical with the only difference being the colours they wear.

Rodri is an excellent winner of the ball in his own half and can dispossess the opposition playmakers very easily. He is also an excellent passer of the ball, with his proficiency being his long balls.

It is an absolute delight to watch him control the midfield in a high tempo game, and just when the things are moving on one flank, he sends in a high cross to another Atleti player on the other flank - a treat to watch.

Well, whatever skill set Rodri has been lauded with above has been Sergio Busquets' daily routine at the Nou Camp for the past decade or so.

1 / 3 NEXT