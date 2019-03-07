LaLiga 2018-19: 3 reasons why Barcelona might have found a gem of a player in Frenkie de Jong

Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong will join Barcelona in the summer of 2019. Barcelona confirmed the long-awaited signing of the Dutch midfielder in the previous winter transfer window at a staggering fee of 75 million euros, plus a further 11 million add-ons.

After a scintillating performance in the Champions League against Real Madrid, it seems like Barcelona might have got a player who will don the midfield over the next decade or so.

The 21-year old Dutch midfielder dominated the midfield throughout the second leg and gave a masterclass to the likes of Luka Modrić and Toni Kroos. He was brave and confident, and the composure he showed with the ball was just mesmerizing.

Here are the three reasons why De Jong might be a perfect fit for Barcelona:

#1 The Barcelona DNA

Whenever we talk about a Barcelona player or a Barcelona-bound player, the first thing we ask is whether he has got that Barcelona DNA or not. And in the case of De Jong, there is no doubt that he is made for Barcelona.

He has all the technical abilities along with the footballing brain that Barcelona thrives on. He looks calm, composed and assertive whenever he has the ball, and without the ball he presses really well.

De Jong's style of play generally signifies the values of tiki-taka. He likes to play short passes along with the layoffs.

#2 Versatility

The adaptability the Dutch midfielder shows on the field at this age is astonishing. He can play in the pivot role, can adjust in the left side of the midfield, and can be your box to box midfielder. He is a complete package despite being so young.

It will be really intriguing to see whether he plays in the Busquets role in Barcelona or occupies the position that Rakitić plays in.

#3 Commanding nature

The controlling nature of a midfielder is an asset to have for any team. The Ajax midfielder is capable of controlling the tempo of the game, and knows exactly when to increase and when to slow it down.

He is swift when it comes to passing and he can also make a tackle or an interception.

In the match against Real Madrid at the Bernabéu, he attempted 55 passes of which almost 90% were successful. At the same time, he also got 6 ball recoveries along with 4 successful tackles.

It will be really interesting to see how things pan out for him at the Catalan side. But one thing we can be assured of is that this won’t be the last masterclass we will see from him on Spanish soil.

