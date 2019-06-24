3 reasons why Barcelona must not sell Samuel Umtiti

Umtiti could be on his way out of Barcelona

Despite only signing a five-year contract extension in June of last year, there are indications that Barcelona are willing to listen to offers for Samuel Umtiti, with Arsenal speculated to be the frontrunners to sign him this summer.

The Frenchman began his professional career in 2012 with Lyon and having starred for the Ligue 1 side for four seasons where he made 170 appearances in all competitions scoring five goals, he signed for Barcelona in the summer of 2016 for a fee worth €25m.

Considering his pristine abilities and the hyper-inflated values in the transfer market today, that transfer was a relative steal and Umtiti went about showing his value to Barcelona, making 83 appearances in all competitions across his first two seasons in Camp Nou, winning La Liga and two Copa del Reys.

He further boosted his stock at the World Cup last summer, as he was the starting center-back in a French team which went on to win the title, scoring a crucial goal in the 1-0 victory over Belgium in the semifinal.

However, an injury-ravaged season in 2018/2019 saw him miss out on a chunk of the campaign, spending a total of 17 weeks on the treatment table which meant he missed 28 matches for Barcelona and consequently lost his starting place to compatriot Clement Lenglet.

Nevertheless, despite their stance, it might be in Barcelona's best interests to retain the services of Samuel Umtiti. In this piece, we shall be having a rundown of three reasons why Barcelona should not sell Umtiti.

#3 On his day, he remains one of the best defenders in the world

He is still a quality defender

As already indicated, Samuel Umtiti did not play a part in the majority of Barcelona's campaign last season, but on the few occasions where he did play, he looked rusty and was totally off the pace. He was exploited by pacy opposition forwards who capitalized on his weakness. in calamitous displays in the 4-4 draw with Villareal and a 2-0 loss to Celta Vigo served as highlights of this.

However, given his injury-ravaged season, his underperformance was understandable, as no player returns from an injury the same, especially seeing as the joint affected was his knee (on two occasions).

Advertisement

Despite this, Samuel Umtiti still ranks as a bonafide world-class defender who on his day ranks high up there with the very best in the business.

He has won a total of eight trophies at club level and is also a world champion at the Under-20 level and the senior stage with the national team of France.

Umtiti possesses considerable technique on the ball which is compatible to Barcelona's pattern, while his game reading and positional awareness are also top notch and when fit, there are only a handful of defenders who can match his level of performance; so it is rather baffling that Barcelona would want to let him go.

1 / 3 NEXT