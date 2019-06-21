3 reasons why Matthijs de Ligt was right to turn down Barcelona's contract offer

De Ligt turned Barcelona down

With the 2019 transfer window having kicked into full gear, a host of signings are expected to be completed over the next two months as the biggest sides on the European continent attempt to bolster their squads in preparation for their assault next season.

One of such clubs is Barcelona FC and the area arguably in need of the most bolstering in their squad is their defense, as the Blaugrana have shown a porosity at the back in recent years which has cost them dearly.

One player who has been heavily linked with the Catalans is Matthijs de Ligt, but Barcelona find themselves in an intense battle for the teenager's signature, as he is also on the radar of virtually every top club in Europe, with Juventus, Manchester United and PSG all said to be interested in him.

The interest in his services is however not far fetched, as the 19-year-old is arguably the shining light in defense among his peers and has the potential to become the world's leading defender for the foreseeable future.

De Ligt has combined leadership with excellent reading of the game, considerable ability on the ball and a physical presence in the air to morph into the quintessential modern center-back and at just the tender age of 18 was made the youngest captain ever in Ajax's illustrious history while also becoming an established international with Netherlands.

His performance on field saw him become the first ever defender to win the prestigious Golden Boy award and it was expected that he would depart Ajax for bigger challenges on the back of his impressive displays on the continent last season.

Having seen his friend and compatriot Frenkie de Jong sign for Barcelona, reports emanated that the Ajax skipper was headed to the Camp Nou, with the club said to be confident in signing him.

However, comments from the player suggested that he did not know where he would play next and new developments indicate his move to Barcelona was not as cast in stone as was earlier believed.

New reports have emanated that despite Ajax agreeing a deal worth €75m with Barcelona, de Ligt himself turned down the Spanish giant's offer.

While his decision might come as a shock to some, it is not as far fetched as many would believe. In this piece, we shall be highlighting three reasons why De Ligt was right to turn Barcelona down.

#3 He might not get adequate playing time

Barcelona have the presence of two World Cup winners in defense

While Matthijs de Ligt might be highly rated, it is pertinent to note that he is not quite well established or proven on the biggest stages and this could prove to be a problem at a club like Barcelona.

The club currently boasts the services of two World Cup winners in Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti at the center of the pack, while Ernersto Valverde has also shown a tremendous amount of trust in French international Clement Lenglet.

Even if Samuel Umtiti does depart as expected, De Ligt would still find himself competing for a starting spot with Lenglet and given the high trust placed in the 24-year-old by Valverde, there is no guarantee that the Dutchman would prevail.

If De Ligt were to transfer to Barcelona, he might not get as much playing time as he needs and this goes in contrast with what is obtainable at clubs like Manchester United and PSG and must have played a factor in him turning down the chance to be teammates with Lionel Messi.

