3 Under-23 signings who could help strengthen Barcelona's defense

Matthijs de Ligt has been impressive with Ajax

It has been a relatively quiet summer transfer window at Barcelona until now, as the Catalans are yet to splash the cash in the market.

Their only new arrivals have been that of highly rated midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who was signed as far back as January from Ajax for the sum of €75m and Emerson, who was brought in from Atletico-MG in the Brazilian Serie A.

This goes in sharp contrast with their direct rivals Real Madrid, who have spent in excess of €270m to bring in five new players to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Blaugrana have been linked with a number of players, with French international Antoine Griezmann leading the pack, but while the 28-year-old could help strengthen the team, the club has more pressing needs.

A glaring but often overlooked problem in the current Barcelona squad is the defense, and this laxity at the back was the reason why they have faltered in the continent in recent years, with their embarrassing exit at the hands of Liverpool being the prime example of the same.

With Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba rapidly approaching the embers of their careers and Samuel Umtiti reportedly on his way out of the club, it is imperative that the club begins to plan for the future of their back line.

In this piece, we shall be highlighting three young defenders under the age of 23 who could help solve Barcelona's defensive woes.

#1 Matthijs de Ligt

Matthijs de Ligt is arguably the most in-demand young player in the world at the moment, as his performance levels with Ajax over the last three years have been so pristine that it has led to his pursuance by a host of top European clubs.

Barcelona had been identified as the favorites for his signature, but they have a battle on their hands for the Dutch international against the likes of Manchester United, Juventus and PSG, who are all among the clubs rumored to be interested in his services.

Despite being only 19, the Ajax skipper has won plenty admirers for his leadership qualities, excellent positioning and reading of the game, while he also poses a decent threat in attacking and defending set pieces.

He would however, not come cheap, as Ajax are determined to get all they can from their prized asset but if Barcelona do end up pushing the move over the line, you can be sure that de Ligt would be worth every penny.

