3 reasons why Barcelona should not sign Eden Hazard

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
7.60K   //    04 Aug 2018, 08:30 IST

Stoke City v Chelsea - Premier League
Eden Hazard

Spanish champions FC Barcelona have joined a host of European clubs in an intense battle in the transfer market as they work towards addressing major areas of their respective squads in preparation for next season.

Despite winning both the La Liga title and the Copa Del Rey trophy during the previous campaign, it appears evident that the Catalans have prioritised winning the UEFA Champions League trophy next term. This has led to a reinforcement project which has seen the likes of Malcolm, Clement Lenglet, and Arthur Melo all switching to Camp Nou this summer.

Although they have had a decent transfer window so far, Blaugrana are still in the hunt to add an established attacker to their ranks before the upcoming campaign - and they have reportedly highlighted Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard as the perfect option to strengthen their attack.

According to the reports, the club is determined to land the Belgian superstar this summer, and they are reportedly considering a swap deal involving Ousmane Dembele plus €100 million in a bid to convince Chelsea to part ways with the superstar.

Although Eden Hazard is a decent player, a move for the 27 year old doesn't make sense for Barcelona at the moment. As a matter of fact, below are 3 reasons why the Catalans must refrain from signing the superstar this summer.

#3 Ousmane Dembele

Barcelona v Espanyol - La Liga
Barca broke their transfer record to sign the youngster in 2017

Following the departure of Neymar Junior to Paris Saint Germain last season, Barcelona decided to sign French wonderkid Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth €105 million, making the youngster the most expensive signing in the club's history at that time.

Much was expected of the youngster after he was brought in to replace the Brazilian, but he suffered a poor start to life in the Catalan capital after picking up a couple of terrible injuries.

However, he did show some promising signs after his recovery, bagging 4 goals and 8 assists for the Catalans during the campaign. He looks set to reach his full potential with the club next season.

With talks of a possible swoop for Eden Hazard surfacing this summer, Barcelona will need to dismiss their interest in the Chelsea superstar as it doesn't make much sense to sign the Belgian when they still have Dembele in their squad.

The French youngster is a highly talented player with a lot of potential. He has an incredible pace, amazing dribbling skills and awesome creativity. All that make him a real threat to opposition defenders. 

At just 21, Dembele still has more to offer on a long term basis than a 27 year old Hazard, and should be given adequate opportunity to reach his peak.

If Barcelona end up signing the Chelsea playmaker, it means the former Borussia Dortmund winger would get limited time at Camp Nou, this would have negative effects on both his progress and the future of the club.

All stats via transfermarkt

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Chelsea Barcelona Football Eden Hazard Football Transfer News Chelsea Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News
Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Jidonu Mauyon is a football enthusiast from Nigeria, who writes for a lot of publications, including the likes of Sportainment, Cube Soccer, Give Me Sport, FootballXtra, and Sportskeeda. He is a great fan of Lionel Messi and he likes to write about Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool. He also covers a lot of topics relating to the EPL, La Liga, Seria A and the Ligue 1. He has been doing great in the field, helping to intensify the passion for the beautiful game by sharing his opinions with his fellow soccer fans across the globe. His works have earned him recognition, notably claiming the Best Essay Writer award in the 2015 Milo Sports Writing Competition. To him, his followers are his best friends and he would go a long way to ensure that he keeps them refreshed and entertained. You love football and he does too, why not follow him so you can burn the passion together?
