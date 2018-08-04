3 reasons why Barcelona should sign Eden Hazard

Jidonu Mauyon FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 7.24K // 04 Aug 2018, 09:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Eden Hazard

The summer transfer window has produced a lot of incredible deals. Cristiano Ronaldo has departed Real Madrid for Juventus, Gonzalo Higuain has joined AC Milan, Riyad Mahrez has moved to Manchester City. A lot has really happened as European clubs set their sights on reinforcements ahead of the upcoming campaign.

La Liga Champions FC Barcelona have been one of the busiest clubs in the transfer market so far this summer. The Catalans recently appointed their former superstar Eric Abidal as their new Sporting Director, with the Frenchman working tirelessly and overseeing the club's activities in the transfer market.

Having signed the likes of Malcolm, Arthur Melo, and Clement Lenglet already, the Catalans continue to be linked with Chelsea playmaker - Eden Hazard. Following the departure of Neymar Junior to Paris Saint Germain and Ousmane Dembele's difficulties at the Camp Nou last season, the Belgian is viewed as the perfect option to make Barcelona's attack strong once again.

While rumors of a potential switch intensified a few weeks ago, the speculations have declined gradually in the past few days as the Blaugrana have been busy monitoring other superstars.

However, Hazard is a player Barcelona cannot afford to miss out on, below are 3 reasons why they should ensure they lure him to Camp Nou this summer.

#3 Incredible talent and experience

The Belgian is one of the most talented attackers on the planet

When it comes to rating the attackers who are naturally talented in Europe, only a few players can compare with Eden Hazard. The Chelsea playmaker has been at an incredible level for the past few years, producing extraordinary performances and displaying his incredible talents in the Premier League.

Hazard is a player who can take on opposition defenders all by himself, and destroy even the most complex defensive structures, using his awesome pace, incredible dribbling skills and the ability to put the ball into the back of the net.

His performances in the World Cup are a proof that he can carry the responsibility of a team, which is something that Barcelona need presently to reduce the burden on their talisman Lionel Messi.

After spending about a decade as a professional footballer in multiple leagues, the Belgian has the necessary experience required to succeed at Camp Nou. With his vast knowledge, incredible skills and understanding of the game, he can also form a decent attacking triumvirate with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in the Catalan capital.

1 / 3 NEXT