3 Reasons why Barcelona should sign re-sign Neymar from PSG

Athul Boby FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 19 // 12 Jun 2019, 21:23 IST

International Champions Cup 2017 - Real Madrid v FC Barcelona

Neymar Jr was sold by Barcelona to PSG for a world-record transfer fee of €222M. It was a transfer that shocked the world and also most importantly inflated the transfer market. But after this transfer, it hasn't been a great time in European football for both Neymar and Barcelona.

Both PSG and Barcelona haven't managed to win even one UCL title after this major transfer. Neymar has been plagued with injuries during his time in Paris, missing out on a lot of important matches.

Now some reports suggest that Barcelona is interested in signing the Brazilian again. Antoine Griezmann is also linked to Barcelona as the Frenchman made it clear that he will be leaving Atletico Madrid. With FFP regulations, it will be safe to say that Barça will only sign either one of these two as both of them would cost a large sum.

Here are 3 reasons why Barcelona should sign Neymar.

#1 Neymar's Replacements never filled the void he left

Coutinho & Dembele

At Barcelona, Neymar was a part of one of the best-attacking trios in world football, with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. These 3 players had combined to score goals for fun and were one of the most lethal strikeforce in world football. Neymar's contributions to this group were very important. His pace, dribbling, and skills set him apart as he racked up goals and assists in bulk.

But this trio had to be broken up when Neymar left for PSG. Barcelona brought In Philipe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele as replacements to play on the wings for very large sums. But these two could never emulate the form that Neymar had in Barcelona. They seemed to lack the telepathic link the MSN shared.

Since there have been rumours connecting Coutinho to PSG for a swap deal for Neymar, it would be wise of the Barça management to go forward with the move and reunite MSN.

#2 Real Madrid's strong display in the transfer market

Real Madrid CF v Real Betis Balompie - La Liga

After Zinedine Zidane's return as Real Madrid manager, he has vowed to rebuild the Madrid team to its past glory. Many world-class players in Europe have been linked with a move to Real Madrid. They have already completed the signing of Eden Hazard, Rodrygo Goes, Eder Militao and Luka Jovic.

They have also been linked with the likes of Paul Pogba, Kylian Mbappe, and Christian Eriksen. More departures and arrivals are rumoured to take place in Madrid in the coming weeks. Florentino Perez will be backing Zidane financially in getting the players he wants.

Barcelona has been dominant in domestic football for the last decade. But this could all change if they don't sort out the problems in their team. With such high-quality players, Real Madrid will be a very tough team to beat next season. Neymar, who is considered one of the best players in the world after Messi and Ronaldo will be able to help turn the balance in Barça's favour.

#3 Neymar has a good relationship with the Barcelona team

FC Barcelona

Barcelona footballer Lionel Messi had recently revealed that he was part of a WhatsApp group with Neymar and Suarez and how they keep in touch with each other. Neymar had visited the club even after his transfer to meet his former teammates and friends.

There are reports that the big players at Barcelona are against Antoine Griezmann joining them as he had previously snubbed Barcelona. They prefer the return of Neymar over the Frenchman. The chemistry Neymar has with the Barcelona squad is something that should be considered. With Coutinho unsettled at Barcelona, the Barça management can use him in a swap deal with PSG along with an additional fee to get Neymar back.

As Neymar is still a fan favorite with most of the fans, it would be an exciting sight to see the MSN back together again.