Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 reasons why Chelsea can really win the premier league

Dhruv Maniyar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
10.70K   //    03 Aug 2018, 09:17 IST

With the premier league starting in less than 10 days, teams are rushing into making transfers. In an inflated transfer market, no player is cheap but all clubs are frugal. Add to that, the new Premier League transfer rules needs players to be signed by August 8th or the clubs have to wait until the January transfer window to improve their squad.

Chelsea is one such club who have not been very active in the transfer market. They have signed only two players as of now. Chelsea had a very poor 2017/18 Premier League season, ending fifth and not qualifying for the Champions League Final. Winning the FA Cup was the only bright spot of the season.

Having said that, Chelsea seem to have a very good squad. While Chelsea may not be happy with their striking options, it is fair to say that their defenders and midfield is stacked. Aside from Diego Costa, Chelsea literally have the same squad with which they won the league. It would not be fair to completely blame Antonio Conte for Chelsea's failure, but he definitely deserves some of the blame at least.

With a very good squad at their disposal, Chelsea might be the dark horses in the race to the title. Here, we take a look at 3 reasons why we believe Chelsea can win the title.

#1 Eden Hazard and Ngolo Kante

Chelsea v Leicester City - Premier League
Hazard and Kante in action

Less than 10 days are left for the Premier League to start and despite all speculations and rumors, Eden Hazard and Ngolo Kante are still Chelsea players.

In Hazard, Chelsea have arguably the best dribbler in the world. Hazard had a fantastic world cup and now, at 27, is finally in his prime. He after playing under two defensive-minded managers, will finally get to play under Maurizio Sarri who loves to play attacking football. It will be very interesting to see how Hazard performs in an attacking system.

Kante too will be able to play at his best. Jorghino is expected to play the deep-lying midfielder which gives Kante the freedom to press freely. Last season, Kante had to cover for Fabregas quite often. Now, having a player behind him, Kante can do what he does best - which is win the ball.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Cesc Fabregas N'Golo Kante
Dhruv Maniyar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Football Analyst and Basketall Enthusiast.
3 Reasons Why Chelsea Could Win the Premier League in...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Jorginho can help Chelsea win Premier...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Manchester City will retain the Premier...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Four reasons why Chelsea may...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Chelsea - Season preview
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United can win the Premier...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Chelsea should sign Gonzalo  Higuain 
RELATED STORY
3 players who can help Chelsea win the title
RELATED STORY
Why Jorginho is the player Chelsea need
RELATED STORY
4 Managers who will be seen for the first time in the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us