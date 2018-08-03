3 reasons why Chelsea can really win the premier league

Dhruv Maniyar FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 10.70K // 03 Aug 2018, 09:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

With the premier league starting in less than 10 days, teams are rushing into making transfers. In an inflated transfer market, no player is cheap but all clubs are frugal. Add to that, the new Premier League transfer rules needs players to be signed by August 8th or the clubs have to wait until the January transfer window to improve their squad.

Chelsea is one such club who have not been very active in the transfer market. They have signed only two players as of now. Chelsea had a very poor 2017/18 Premier League season, ending fifth and not qualifying for the Champions League Final. Winning the FA Cup was the only bright spot of the season.

Having said that, Chelsea seem to have a very good squad. While Chelsea may not be happy with their striking options, it is fair to say that their defenders and midfield is stacked. Aside from Diego Costa, Chelsea literally have the same squad with which they won the league. It would not be fair to completely blame Antonio Conte for Chelsea's failure, but he definitely deserves some of the blame at least.

With a very good squad at their disposal, Chelsea might be the dark horses in the race to the title. Here, we take a look at 3 reasons why we believe Chelsea can win the title.

#1 Eden Hazard and Ngolo Kante

Hazard and Kante in action

Less than 10 days are left for the Premier League to start and despite all speculations and rumors, Eden Hazard and Ngolo Kante are still Chelsea players.

In Hazard, Chelsea have arguably the best dribbler in the world. Hazard had a fantastic world cup and now, at 27, is finally in his prime. He after playing under two defensive-minded managers, will finally get to play under Maurizio Sarri who loves to play attacking football. It will be very interesting to see how Hazard performs in an attacking system.

Kante too will be able to play at his best. Jorghino is expected to play the deep-lying midfielder which gives Kante the freedom to press freely. Last season, Kante had to cover for Fabregas quite often. Now, having a player behind him, Kante can do what he does best - which is win the ball.

1 / 3 NEXT