3 Reasons Why Chelsea Could Win the Premier League in 2018/19

A new era dawns at Chelsea with a new manager in Maurizio Sarri

Chelsea are one of the most successful English clubs in the Premier League era, having won every trophy available in the last ten years. Since Roman Abramovich bought the club in 2003, its fortunes have changed drastically; the best players and coaches arrived at Stamford Bridge and made his dream of turning Chelsea into a super club a reality.

The Blues go into every season with expectations of winning the league, owing to their recent history of dominance, and this season would not be an exception.

Though there have been off-field issues, boardroom upheaval, and a Premier League novice coach's arrival, Chelsea would still begin the season as one of the strong contenders for the Premier League title in the coming season.

Here are three reasons why.

#3 The element of surprise

Chelsea have been written off far too quickly in pre-seaso

As stated earlier, Chelsea have a lot of non-football issues, ex-coach Antonio Conte was relieved of his duties in acrimonious circumstances, and reports indicate he might take legal action against the club.

Long-time Technical Director Michael Emenalo - who oversaw most of the club's transfer activities - departed last season for Monaco after falling out with club director Marina Granovskaia over her decisions in the boardroom.

Conte was reportedly furious with Emenalo's departure, and this was a further cause of friction in the fractious relationship between him and the board.

Plans for a stadium upgrade also means that funds for transfers are not easily accessible compared to before while, on the personnel front, it's not all rosy either, as most of Chelsea's key players are being linked with moves away from the club, with Jorginho being the only key arrival.

The relationship between the board and coaches of most of Chelsea's rivals are smooth, getting the requisite support to get players of interest in the transfer market, while the same cannot be said for Chelsea.

A lot of these factors have made people overlook Chelsea in the discussions for serious contenders for the next league champions, and not much is expected from the London Club going into the new season.

However, humans tend to use criticism and doubt as inspiration to succeed, and footballers are no exception. We have heard countless stories of football teams and players who defied the odds against them and went onto achieve greatness.

Chelsea could use their complications as motivation to surprise everyone with a strong title push, similar to the scenario in Conte's debut season, where Mourinho left a toxic dressing room behind and Conte inherited a team whose chances were dismissed at the start of the season.

He turned doubters into believers by using their underdog status as a springboard to launch Chelsea into winning the league title in record-breaking fashion, and the same could happen again this season under Sarri.

