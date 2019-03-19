3 reasons why Chelsea have lost so many matches this season

Chelsea Football Club

Chelsea lost 0-2 against Everton last Sunday in a Premier League match, and now are at the 6th position in the league table. They have collected 57 points from 30 matches, and are one short of 5th placed Manchester United.

Moreover, it was Chelsea’s 7th defeat in the Premier League this season, which means that they have lost more than 25% of their matches in the league. They have also lost to Manchester United in the FA Cup.

Should they finish outside the top 4 in the league, and thereby fail to qualify for the Champions League for the second successive season, Maurizio Sarri’s position at the club would become very awkward.

Sarri was appointed as the Chelsea manager at the beginning of the season, but has not been fully successful in meeting the expectations of the club’s supporters so far.

We would now take a look at the 3 reasons why Chelsea have lost so many matches this season:

1. Inept defending inside own penalty box

Antonio Rudiger

Chelsea have largely suffered because of the poor defending of their defenders inside their own penalty box. Antonio Rudiger has been the pick of their defenders so far, but even he has failed to make clean tackles in and around the box. David Luiz, on the other hand, always looks a bit shaky while defending deep, and has committed some costly errors in the defensive third.

Moreover, Chelsea’s full-backs Marcos Alonso and Cezar Azpilicueta have also not performed very well this season. Alonso’s needless foul against Everton won the latter a penalty, which they duly converted. Azpilicueta also seems more comfortable while going forward.

Because of all the above reasons, Chelsea have conceded many goals in some of the matches. They conceded six against City and four against Bournemouth. Each of Arsenal and United have scored two goals against them. Chelsea have not played in the Champions League this season, and therefore, did not have to play against the continental giants. Otherwise, they might have conceded even more goals.

It remains to be seen whether Sarri has got any remedy for the defensive frailties of his team.

