×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 reasons why Chelsea have lost so many matches this season

Subhadeep Roy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
709   //    19 Mar 2019, 20:05 IST

Chelsea Football Club
Chelsea Football Club

Chelsea lost 0-2 against Everton last Sunday in a Premier League match, and now are at the 6th position in the league table. They have collected 57 points from 30 matches, and are one short of 5th placed Manchester United.

Moreover, it was Chelsea’s 7th defeat in the Premier League this season, which means that they have lost more than 25% of their matches in the league. They have also lost to Manchester United in the FA Cup.

Should they finish outside the top 4 in the league, and thereby fail to qualify for the Champions League for the second successive season, Maurizio Sarri’s position at the club would become very awkward.

Sarri was appointed as the Chelsea manager at the beginning of the season, but has not been fully successful in meeting the expectations of the club’s supporters so far.

We would now take a look at the 3 reasons why Chelsea have lost so many matches this season:

1.  Inept defending inside own penalty box

Antonio Rudiger
Antonio Rudiger

Chelsea have largely suffered because of the poor defending of their defenders inside their own penalty box. Antonio Rudiger has been the pick of their defenders so far, but even he has failed to make clean tackles in and around the box. David Luiz, on the other hand, always looks a bit shaky while defending deep, and has committed some costly errors in the defensive third.

Moreover, Chelsea’s full-backs Marcos Alonso and Cezar Azpilicueta have also not performed very well this season. Alonso’s needless foul against Everton won the latter a penalty, which they duly converted. Azpilicueta also seems more comfortable while going forward.

Because of all the above reasons, Chelsea have conceded many goals in some of the matches. They conceded six against City and four against Bournemouth. Each of Arsenal and United have scored two goals against them. Chelsea have not played in the Champions League this season, and therefore, did not have to play against the continental giants. Otherwise, they might have conceded even more goals.

It remains to be seen whether Sarri has got any remedy for the defensive frailties of his team. 

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Eden Hazard
Subhadeep Roy
ANALYST
Premier League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Chelsea lost to Everton
RELATED STORY
Everton 2-0 Chelsea: 3 reasons why the Blues lost against the Toffees| Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Chelsea must use Callum Hudson-Odoi in their starting XI
RELATED STORY
Chelsea 0-1 Leicester, 3 reasons why Chelsea lost | Premier League 2018/19
RELATED STORY
Top 3 Chelsea players so far this season
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Eden Hazard should make a move to Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Gonzalo Higuain might not be successful at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Chelsea must sack Maurizio Sarri
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Chelsea could defeat Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 Reasons why Chelsea are out of title race in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
30 Mar FUL MAN 06:00 PM Fulham vs Manchester City
30 Mar BRI SOU 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
30 Mar BUR WOL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
30 Mar CRY HUD 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town
30 Mar LEI AFC 08:30 PM Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth
30 Mar MAN WAT 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Watford
30 Mar WES EVE 11:00 PM West Ham vs Everton
31 Mar CAR CHE 06:35 PM Cardiff City vs Chelsea
31 Mar LIV TOT 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Tottenham
02 Apr ARS NEW 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us