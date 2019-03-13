×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo found a way to make Atletico Madrid suffer

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.35K   //    13 Mar 2019, 13:51 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cometh the hour, cometh the man!

Every single time the odds are stacked against him, Cristiano Ronaldo manages to shock everyone and pull a rabbit out of the hat. He is 34 years old, yet he is still depicting that you can rely on him to mount a comeback or to step up in the biggest of moments.

It took two headers and a penalty to score his first hat-trick with Juventus, but it came when the Bianconeri needed him the most. They lost 2-0 to Atletico at the Spanish capital and very few teams have managed to overturn a 2-0 deficit against Diego Simeone's side. But Cristiano did just what he was brought in to do - help Juventus in their quest for European glory.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 24 goals in 33 appearances against Atlético Madrid and it was his 8th hat-trick in the UEFA Champions League. He is the only player to score 4 hat-tricks past Atletico and it is more amazing because Atletico Madrid boasts one of the best defensive structures in Europe.

Without further ado, let us evaluate three reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo manages to get the better of Atletico Madrid more often than not.

#1 Off the ball positioning

The Portuguese talisman remains one of the best poachers in the world
The Portuguese talisman remains one of the best poachers in the world

Cristiano Ronaldo remains one of the greatest goalscorers of our generation. It is quite staggering to see him get the job done at 34 when his legs are not as fast and as powerful as they used to be. But the Portuguese talisman remains one of the best poachers in the world, and for a good reason.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner uses his intelligence to fend off markers, which is why even a defensive set up like Atletico Madrid fails to mark him every time. His off the ball positioning allows him to be at the right place, at the right time, to put the ball into the net.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Juventus Atletico Madrid Football Cristiano Ronaldo Massimiliano Allegri Juventus Stadium
Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
A hardcore Mohunbagan fan who loves Brazil and Real Madrid.
UEFA Champions League 2018/2019: 3 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo can singlehandedly destroy Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Juventus won against Atletico Madrid 
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo is the undisputed "King" of the Champions League
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo News: Juventus Superstar matches Lionel Messi's Champions League record with a hat-trick against Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/2019: 3 Reasons why it is almost impossible for Juventus to pull off a comeback against Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
Twitter: Cristiano Ronaldo hailed as the greatest ever for his masterful performance against Atletico Madrid 
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19, Juventus 3-0 Atletico Madrid: 5 Hits and Flops 
RELATED STORY
Twitter: Football Pundits hail Cristiano Ronaldo for his hat-trick against Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
'Let's believe it is possible'- Cristiano Ronaldo urges Juventus fans to believe in their team ahead of Atletico Madrid clash
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Juventus eliminated Atletico Madrid | Champions League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us