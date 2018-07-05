3 Reasons Why Cristiano Ronaldo Could Join Juventus

CR7 - celebrating another UCL triumph

For millions around the globe, the name, Real Madrid is synonymous with one man; Cristiano Ronaldo. Since his world record move to The Galacticos in 2009, Real Madrid have won four Champions League titles, two Spanish La Liga titles and two Copa Del Rey trophies as well as cemented their place as Europe’s premier club.

Ronaldo helped Real Madrid close the gap on the all-conquering Barcelona as he started to emerge from the shadow cast by the genius of Lionel Messi. In 2012, Lionel Messi had four Ballons d’Or, whilst the Portuguese forward had the solitary title he earned during his time at Manchester United.

Six years later, the pair are level on five Ballons d’Or each, as Ronaldo elevated his game and narrowed any gap between himself and the Argentinian.

During his time in Spain, Cristiano has also established himself as a global brand, with his Superman celebration and the CR7 brand familiar to millions right around the world.

Ronaldo is now 33 and by no means a spring chicken, although his physical condition means he is likely to play at the top level for another few years. He has the status, trophies, and lifestyle, so why would Cristiano Ronaldo want to leave Real Madrid?

#3 Ronaldo may be looking for a new challenge

Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Champions League three years in a row with Real Madrid

The key to Cristiano Ronaldo’s continued success is his desire and motivation to keep on adding to his already impressive trophy haul. During the 2010/11 season, Barcelona won a historic treble as Messi secured a third Ballon d'Or in a row.

Many from then on would have accepted inferiority to the Argentinian and not been able to make a name for themselves. However, Ronaldo's four Champions League titles and two La Liga titles mean that he too has made his mark on the Ronaldo vs Messi rivalry.

The 33-year-old has won everything at club level and therefore might be looking for a new challenge to reignite his fire. Juventus have dominated Serie A and won the last seven league titles but have failed to translate that into European success.

In this season's Champions League, the Portuguese striker scored the winner in the quarter-final Champions League tie against Juventus with a last minute penalty.

The Old Lady have also lost two European finals in the last four years, with defeats coming against Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.

Ronaldo bagged a brace against the Italian champions in the 2017 Champions League final. He could be the difference-maker and the match winner Juve need.

