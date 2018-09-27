Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo should have been named The Best FIFA Men's Player

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
196   //    27 Sep 2018, 11:20 IST

Juventus v SS Lazio - Serie A
Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was snubbed

For the first time in about 10 years, a player not named Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo has finally emerged to rule the football world, with Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric upsetting the odds and fending off competition from the duo to claim the prestigious The Best FIFA Men's Player award for 2018.

However, debates are still ongoing over FIFA's decision to recognise the Croatian as the best player in the world at the expense of the aforementioned superstars who also had a fantastic year - with many coming to the defense of the Argentine and Portuguese maestros, referring to their statistics, performances, and accomplishments during the year.

While it might be a bit difficult to make a strong case for Lionel Messi due to his failure in the UEFA Champions League and his mediocre displays at the FIFA World Cup, the same cannot be said of Cristiano Ronaldo who put up a lot of strong performances in both competitions. As a matter of fact, below are 3 reasons why the Portuguese should have won the accolade.

#3 Explosive performances

Valencia v Real Madrid - La Liga
The Portuguese was quite unmatchable during the previous campaign

Even at 33, Cristiano Ronaldo maintained his unbelievable form last season, producing a lot of adorable performances, reaching new heights in his career and continuously proving that age is just a number.

The Portuguese was at an untouchable level in Europe, bagging an unbelievable 15 goals and 3 assists in 13 appearances to guide Real Madrid to their third consecutive UEFA Champions League triumph, as well as recording a whopping 26 goals and 5 assists to his name during the LaLiga campaign.

He also extended his incredible performances to the FIFA World Cup that took place in Russia recently, scoring 4 spectacular goals to help Portugal make it into the knockout phase of the tournament.

All stats via transfermarkt

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Jidonu Mauyon is a football enthusiast from Nigeria, who writes for a lot of publications, including the likes of Sportainment, Cube Soccer, Give Me Sport, FootballXtra, and Sportskeeda. He is a great fan of Lionel Messi and he likes to write about Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool. He also covers a lot of topics relating to the EPL, La Liga, Seria A and the Ligue 1. He has been doing great in the field, helping to intensify the passion for the beautiful game by sharing his opinions with his fellow soccer fans across the globe. His works have earned him recognition, notably claiming the Best Essay Writer award in the 2015 Milo Sports Writing Competition. To him, his followers are his best friends and he would go a long way to ensure that he keeps them refreshed and entertained. You love football and he does too, why not follow him so you can burn the passion together?
