3 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo should have been named The Best FIFA Men's Player

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was snubbed

For the first time in about 10 years, a player not named Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo has finally emerged to rule the football world, with Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric upsetting the odds and fending off competition from the duo to claim the prestigious The Best FIFA Men's Player award for 2018.

However, debates are still ongoing over FIFA's decision to recognise the Croatian as the best player in the world at the expense of the aforementioned superstars who also had a fantastic year - with many coming to the defense of the Argentine and Portuguese maestros, referring to their statistics, performances, and accomplishments during the year.

While it might be a bit difficult to make a strong case for Lionel Messi due to his failure in the UEFA Champions League and his mediocre displays at the FIFA World Cup, the same cannot be said of Cristiano Ronaldo who put up a lot of strong performances in both competitions. As a matter of fact, below are 3 reasons why the Portuguese should have won the accolade.

#3 Explosive performances

The Portuguese was quite unmatchable during the previous campaign

Even at 33, Cristiano Ronaldo maintained his unbelievable form last season, producing a lot of adorable performances, reaching new heights in his career and continuously proving that age is just a number.

The Portuguese was at an untouchable level in Europe, bagging an unbelievable 15 goals and 3 assists in 13 appearances to guide Real Madrid to their third consecutive UEFA Champions League triumph, as well as recording a whopping 26 goals and 5 assists to his name during the LaLiga campaign.

He also extended his incredible performances to the FIFA World Cup that took place in Russia recently, scoring 4 spectacular goals to help Portugal make it into the knockout phase of the tournament.

