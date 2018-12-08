×
3 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo will win the Ballon d'Or again

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
84   //    08 Dec 2018, 10:48 IST

Juventus talisman - Cristiano Ronaldo
Juventus talisman - Cristiano Ronaldo

It is quite unfortunate for Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who despite his incredible efforts and achievements during the term failed to clinch the Ballon d'Or award for the third straight year.

The Portuguese was leading the race to claim the award for the third time in a row, having made history by guiding Real Madrid to claim their record third consecutive UEFA Champions League triumph during the year as well as finishing on top of the goalscoring charts of the European tournament for the sixth straight season.

However, his failure to lead his nation to a remarkable height during the FIFA World Cup tournament in Russia did a great harm to his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or, eventually losing the accolade to his ex-teammate Luka Modric who succeeded in leading Croatia to their first ever World Cup final during the summer.

Despite narrowly missing out on the accolade this year, Ronaldo is yet to give up on his desire to win the prestigious prize again in his career. As a matter of fact, the Portuguese is well on track to claim the Ballon d'Or award again and below are 5 reasons why: 

#3 He still wants more

Ronaldo isn't done with his Ballon d'Or mission
Ronaldo isn't done with his Ballon d'Or mission

It is true that Cristiano Ronaldo always fights in order to win the Ballon d'Or award every year and it is clear enough for everyone to realize that because he doesn't shy away from admitting it.

Speaking to French Magazine, France Football in the build-up to the last edition of Ballon d'Or gala, the Juventus forward reiterated his desire to be named the best footballer in the world once again during the interview. He was quoted saying:

"I already know, in my heart, that I am one of the best players in history. Of course, I want to win, this sixth Ballon d'Or!
"It would be a lie to tell you the opposite. I work for that. As I work to score goals and win games without being an obsession. The Ballon d'Or, yes, I think I deserve it."

With such a strong desire to win the award, there is a huge possibility for Cristiano Ronaldo to add more Ballon d'Or accolades to his cabinet in the future.

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Jidonu Mauyon is a football enthusiast from Nigeria, who writes for a lot of publications, including the likes of Sportainment, Cube Soccer, Give Me Sport, FootballXtra, and Sportskeeda. He is a great fan of Lionel Messi and he likes to write about Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool. He also covers a lot of topics relating to the EPL, La Liga, Seria A and the Ligue 1. He has been doing great in the field, helping to intensify the passion for the beautiful game by sharing his opinions with his fellow soccer fans across the globe. His works have earned him recognition, notably claiming the Best Essay Writer award in the 2015 Milo Sports Writing Competition. To him, his followers are his best friends and he would go a long way to ensure that he keeps them refreshed and entertained. You love football and he does too, why not follow him so you can burn the passion together?
