3 reasons why Dries Mertens will be a great fit at Chelsea Football Club

Chelsea Football Club haven't had a very busy transfer window compared to their Premier League counterparts Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal. However, reports have suggested that the club is trying to secure the signing of Napoli striker, Dries Mertens.

The Belgian has been quite instrumental this season both in the Serie A and the Champions League, having scored 9 goals and provided 4 assists in all competitions.

With rumours also hinting at Olivier Giroud's exit from the Stamford Bridge, it is clear that the Blues will be looking to bolster their attacking options and Mertens seems to be the target for the board.

Without much ado, today we take a look at the top three reasons why the Napoli forward will be a great fit for Chelsea if the move takes place.

#3 Can play as a winger in addition to a false nine

The Belgian international can be used by Frank Lampard as a winger in addition to a target man upfront, and this solves a lot of problems for the English boss as Chelsea prepare to find a replacement for the ageing Willian.

Another big impact of Mertens' dual position is the fact that this enables Lampard to play both Tammy Abraham and him in the squad simultaneously which increases the attacking threat for the opposition.

Also, the 32-year-old is a great contributor to the team while defending which will give the squad an extra hand when the opposition is on a counter.

#2 Can solve Chelsea's goal scoring woes with his versatility

The Chelsea squad has time and again been criticized this season for not being clinical in front of the goal and ruining a lot of missed chances in all competitions. Some pundits have also gone on record to reveal that this is the only missing part in Lampard's system currently.

The striker, currently contracted to Napoli, will bring a lot of firepower to Chelsea at a time when they desperately need it.

A key strength of Mertens is that he is a very versatile player when it comes to attacking the goal. Some of his key attributes include capability of scoring from outside the box and playing great through balls for his team-mates which would come handy for the Blues as they look to enhance their goal scoring chances.

#1 A big upgrade over current Chelsea forwards

Rumours have been floating that French national Olivier Giroud is extremely unhappy with his squad role at Chelsea, and his representatives have been looking for a move away from Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, Michy Batshuayi is not having one of his best seasons having failed to deliver on the minuscule occasions when a chance is awarded to him by Lampard.

Mertens definitely offers an upgrade over both these unfavoured strikers, if he agrees to join Chelsea and adapts to life in the Premier League. Moreover, this gives the English boss some scope of squad rotation which is favourable for Abraham who has been playing in almost all competitions for the Blues.

If the reports prove to be true and the move takes place, it is going to be a big moment for all the patient Chelsea fans who have been waiting for a signing post the transfer ban era the Londoners have had to go through.