3 reasons why Hakim Ziyech will be a failure at Chelsea

Hakim Ziyech is Chelsea's latest big-name acquisition

Chelsea have already started planning for next season and the signing of Hakim Ziyech is a very big statement. The Morocco international has swapped Ajax for the Blues in a deal worth €44 million, but will not join his new club until the summer.

Ziyech’s move to Stamford Bridge has sparked huge excitement among Chelsea fans as the winger will arrive with a full locker of attributes.

The 26-year-old can dribble, shoot, assist and is a regular on the scoresheet. He scored an impressive 21 goals in all competitions last season and has already netted eight times in the current campaign. A player with such numbers would definitely be expected to light up the English Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

However, all the above are what is expected in an ideal situation. The downside of this move is that Ziyech is heading into a different league which is pacier and more intense than the Eredivisie.

Below, we take a look at three reasons why Hakim Ziyech could become a failure at Chelsea:

#3 Wingers struggle in this Chelsea team

Frank Lampard's Chelsea side doesn't play to the strength of wingers

For some reason, no winger has thrived in this Chelsea team thus far. Frank Lampard has a number of wide men in his squad but none has really lived up to expectations.

The likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic have occasionally shown signs of genius but they haven’t been able to remain consistent. Pedro and Willian have also barely had good performances this season, while Mason Mount, when occasionally shifted to wings, largely fails to impress.

The endless strife of the wingers in this Blues team should be a big worry for Ziyech. His style of play may be different from the options that the London giants currently have, but he will need a lot more discipline if he is to thrive in Lampard’s 4-3-3 formation.

The Ajax sensation is the type who likes to dribble and cut in to shoot. However, the current Chelsea system requires players to play through the middle and feed Tammy Abraham with crosses when they find themselves in wide areas.

This is the reason why Pulisic, Odoi and the other wingers have struggled and Ziyech could be the next in line if the system is not tweaked to favour his abilities.

