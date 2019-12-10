3 reasons why it might be good for Arsenal if they fail to qualify for Europe altogether

Do Arsenal football club need European football at all?

As things stand, Arsenal are having one of their worst seasons in the Premier League. The Gunners currently sit on ninth place on the league table with 22 points from 16 outings, seven points adrift of the top-four, with their hopes qualifying for the Champions League once again fading.

The 2019-20 campaign is Arsenal’s third season in the dreaded Europa League, a competition most Arsenal fans used to look down on. Now the Gunners are Europa League regulars and looking for a way back to the promised land. However, a return to the Champions League may not be the best thing for the club at this time. In fact, the Gunners not qualifying for Europe altogether may be the best possible scenario.

Many will point to revenue being the reason why Arsenal need to qualify for at least one European competition, but who needs that when things are clearly stagnating on the pitch?

Here are three reasons why it might be good for Arsenal if they fail to qualify for Europe all-together.

#3 A chance to rebuild

Stan Kroenke owns Arsenal football club

Let’s face it, there hasn’t been a lower point in Arsenal’s Premier League history than right now. The club are in utter despair and need to hit the reset button. A rebuild includes changing players, managers, backroom staff, philosophy and in some cases, the owners too.

Detox from all forms of European competition would be the best foundation for a complete rebuild of this team. It would give the team the chance to rediscover that Arsenal spirit - the same spirit that made them win titles and consistently finish in the top four under Arsene Wenger. Right now, it’s as if Arsenal are trying to play under the pressure of having to qualify for the Champions League, and it’s clearly weighing the players down.

Wenger’s golden years have set the standard too high at the Emirates and now the club are suffering because of it. They cannot relive those years without rebuilding the entire team first.

