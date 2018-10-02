Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 reasons why it's time for Eden Hazard to move to Real Madrid

Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.22K   //    02 Oct 2018, 17:06 IST

Time to go?
Time to go?

Over the past few weeks, Chelsea superstar, Eden Hazard, seems to have put his doubters to bed with some spectacularly dazzling performances. In fact, there's hardly a doubt anymore that the Belgian is currently the best player in the Premier League.

Rewind to a few weeks before the start of the season. At the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Hazard was in electrifying touch as he helped Belgium reach the semi-finals of the grand event, scoring 3 goals and assisting 2 more in just 6 appearances.

At Chelsea, after being plagued by inconsistency, Hazard's true potential finally seems to be coming to the fore under the able tutelage of the new manager, Maurizio Sarri. In 7 league games thus far, Hazard has scored 6 goals and assisted 2 more, and currently leads the race for the Premier League Golden Boot.

Now, Hazard has repeatedly expressed his desire to play for Real Madrid one day, and Los Blancos have also made no secret of their admiration and fondness for Hazard.

That said, here is a look at 3 reasons why next summer is the perfect time for Eden Hazard to move from Chelsea to Real Madrid:

#3 He is beginning to peak and how

E
Eden Hazard is on fire!

We have always been aware of what Hazard is capable of, and while he has put in several exhilarating performances, it has never been quite as consistent as this. For context, consider this:

He has already scored 6 Premier League goals this season - the same number of goals that he scored in 43 appearances across all competitions in Chelsea's 2015-16 season.

Also read: Premier League 2017/18: Top 5 players - September

His last two seasons at Chelsea (2016-17 and 2017-18) saw him score a combined total of 34 goals in 94 matches in all competitions. Hazard has been simmering, and if the start of this season is anything to go by, it looks like it might be time for him to boil over.

If he can maintain his blazing form for even a majority of this season, we'll know that he has peaked and there could be no stopping Hazard. With this form, at Real Madrid, it's hard to imagine anyone stopping him from reaching the heights he so longingly seeks to reach.

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football Eden Hazard Cristiano Ronaldo Football Top 5/Top 10 Chelsea Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
