3 Reasons why Jack Grealish should be Manchester United's primary target in the summer

Jack Grealish

Manchester United are currently going through a transitional period under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with the club desperately trying to get back into the Champions League next season.

The Red Devils are in the running for the top four in the Premier League this term, as they are currently fifth on the points table and just three points off Chelsea, who sit in fourth place.

The Manchester giants will be looking to add more quality and depth to their team in the upcoming transfer window, with signings needed urgently, especially in midfield, where they clearly lack quality and numbers.

In this article, we take a look at the three reasons why Aston Villa's Jack Grealish -who has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford recently- should be the Red Devils' primary target for the summer.

#3 Potential Paul Pogba replacement

All signs point towards Pogba leaving the club

Paul Pogba, who is Manchester United's world-record signing, has been heavily featured in the news lately, courtesy of comments from his agent Mino Raiola who revealed the Frenchman's desire to leave Old Trafford this summer.

If the 26-year-old indeed leaves the Red Devils at the end of the season, Ed Woodward and Solskjaer will have to start looking for reinforcements and who better than Aston Villa's Grealish to replace the midfielder?

Grealish is someone who can play on the left-hand side of a midfield three, exactly like Pogba. He can drive and carry the ball, create chances and score at regular intervals, making him the perfect replacement for the Frenchman.

#2 Quality on the ball and demanding nature

Grealish is sublime to watch

One of the biggest reasons why Grealish should be Manchester United's number one priority in the summer is the way he runs things in the middle of the park for Aston Villa, as everything involving the side's attack goes through the Englishman.

The quality he shows on the ball is brilliant to see and what is more important is the fact that he never hides from pressure situations and always wants to get on the ball to conduct things. One simply cannot use the word 'anonymous' with Grealish, which is an amazing trait to have.

The 24-year-old is also someone who will demand more from his teammates as we have often seen at Villa Park and he is not afraid to tell his teammates what needs to be done better. Needless to say, his leadership skills will add so much to the current Red Devils squad.

#1 Fits United's recruitment style under Solskjaer

Grealish is just the type of player Solskjaer would love to have

Manchester United have signed five players under Solskjaer and almost every one of those signings has adhered to a certain code, with the exception of Odion Ighalo who was brought in due to an untimely injury to Marcus Rashford.

The Red Devils have so far preferred young players who have the potential and the ability to make it at the club. Almost all of those players show leadership traits and Grealish is someone who is a born leader who has so far captained Aston Villa with ease.

Solskjaer appears to be looking for players who have flair and are humble at the same time, which is something that can be said about Grealish. All in all, the Englishman seems to fit the mold of a future United player but will the potential transfer happen? Only time will tell.

