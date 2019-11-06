3 reasons why Joe Gomez is the future of Liverpool's defence

Liverpool FC v KRC Genk: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Before his injury in the 2018-19 season, Joe Gomez looked an extremely capable player in the heart of the Reds' defence and was on course to forming a formidable partnership alongside Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool's centre half pairing looked unbreachable and in some moments, Gomez looked even better than the colossal van Dijk. However, he suffered a long term against Burnley which ruled him out for most of the season. He did make a comeback in the last few matches of the season, but Joel Matip's magnificent form did not give him a look in. Further, it is well documented that getting back to full fitness from such a long term injury requires time and patience, particularly for a young player.

In the ongoing season, although Jurgen Klopp has preferred Dejan Lovren to replace Matip in the Premier League since the Cameroonian's injury, Gomez has played regularly in the League Cup and the Champions League and made the starting XI in the Community Shield and the UEFA Super Cup Final.

Although the former Charlton man is making his way back to 100% match sharpness, here are three reasons why Gomez is the future of Liverpool's defence.

#1. Learning from the best

Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League

It is a well-established fact that young players in the team need senior players to look up to and learn from, which goes a long way in preparing them to take over the mantle when the time comes. In the case of Gomez, he has the opportunity to play alongside and learn from arguably the best defender in the world and the current UEFA Men's Player of the Year. He also has the opportunity to learn from the experience of the likes of Matip and Lovren.

Playing alongside a defender of van Dijk's stature is a spectacular learning experience and something that many defenders in the world would be yearning for. Gomez would surely benefit from the advice and tips from the aforementioned players and just watching the likes of van Dijk play would be a huge part of the learning curve for him.

