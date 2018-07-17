3 reasons why Jorginho is a good signing for Chelsea

It's amazing how much a club's fortunes can change in a year. After celebrating Premier League success in 2016, Chelsea had a dismal 2017-2018 season.

Sure, they won the FA Cup but they failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League- the biggest European competition.

It's hard to pin down exactly where Chelsea went wrong. With that being said, some blame has to go to their recruitment process.

After winning the Premier League, a club is expected to add quality to their team through world-class signings. And honestly, apart from maybe Alvaro Morata, Chelsea did not add one 'world-class' player to their ranks.

Tiemoue Bakayoko was not a world-class signing. Danny Drinkwater struggled to make an impact. Olivier Giroud was a panic buy. Once Morata stopped banging in the goals and Batshuayi left the club, they desperately needed a striker and Giroud was available then looking for 'first-team' opportunities.

Davide Zappacosta and Emerson were good players who didn't get enough chances to prove that to their manager and the fans, alike.

Frankly, Ross Barkley didn't have the opportunity to make an impact in the first team, partly due to injury, after joining from Everton in January.

Antonio Rudiger, who they signed from AS Roma for an initial fee of £29 million was arguably their signing of the season.

Maybe because Serie A imports tend to be successful at Chelsea, they began their transfer season this year by bringing down Napoli's manager, Maurizio Sarri, to replace Antonio Conte as Chelsea's new manager.

Maurizio Sarri has signed a three-year deal at Chelsea. If he wishes to see the end of his contract or maybe even a contract extension, there's a lot that he has to do.

He has wasted no time in bringing in a player that he likes. Just hours after signing his Chelsea contract, Italian midfielder Jorginho penned a five-year deal with the Blues.

Before the World Cup began and even during it, Jorginho was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City. However, it's said that he preferred a move to Chelsea because he wanted to live in London.

Chelsea paid Napoli £57 million to secure his services. The sum looks lofty but is more-or-less justified. Jorginho is a great signing for Chelsea.

Here are three reasons why Jorginho will be a success at Chelsea.

#1 He thrives in Sarri's style of play

New Chelsea Recruits-Maurizio Sarri and Jorginho

Without Maurizio Sarri, Jorginho would not be the same player he is today. Sarri has played a key role in his overall development and Jorginho only knows this all too well.

In an interview conducted in 2015, Jorginho bluntly laid out what Sarri means to him.

"He is a great teacher and I admire his philosophy of the game a lot."

Hence, it shouldn't really come as a surprise that Jorginho rejected Pep's Manchester City to reunite with his former boss at Chelsea.

Chelsea is the biggest benefactor of this move. With Sarri's appointment, there's going to be a radical change in the way football is played at Chelsea. Sarri has an attacking approach to the game and the way he translates his philosophy to the Chelsea players is going to be extremely important.

The playmaker role is an important one in Sarri's 4-3-3 system and most likely, Jorginho is going to be deployed as the playmaker in this system. Sarri knows and trusts Jorginho. Likewise, after playing under him for three-years, Jorginho knows exactly what the manager wants and expects of him.

Furthermore, Jorginho's arrival will make it easier for Sarri to translate his philosophy to the other Chelsea players.

