Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 reasons why Juventus would be unstoppable this season

Yash Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
5.05K   //    20 Jul 2018, 14:26 IST

Juventus FC v FC Crotone - Serie A
Team Juventus

Juventus had been relegated in the 2006-07 season and it was their first season in Serie B. Since then, they took over the Italian League by thunder and have won 7 Serie A titles along with playing brilliant football at the UEFA Champions League.

The Italian giants have won 1 UCL title in their history, but recently they managed to reach the finals on 2 occasions in the past 4 years only to be beaten by FC Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.

The current Serie A champions have won 7 consecutive Serie A titles and are playing exceptional football in the past few years. The Italian club owned by the Agnelli family, shocked everyone during this transfer window as they landed the current UCL,UEFA Euro, Ballon D’or winner Cristiano Ronaldo in Turin on a four-year deal, handing him a contract of 30 million Euros per year.

Juventus looked in top form offensively as they managed to score a whopping 86 goals, which is 9 more than what the second-placed Napoli scored in 38 games in Serie A 17-18. Apart from firing cylinders offensively, Juve were also well-organized in terms of their defence because they only let 24 goals being scored against them. These were the least number of goals conceded by a team in Serie A and second amongst top 5 European leagues, only behind Atletico who conceded 22.

Juventus look all set for the upcoming season as the club has signed Emre Can from Liverpool to strengthen their midfield and the best player in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo, who guarantees to score 50+ goals per season, regardless of his age.

Let’s look at the 3 reasons why Juventus would be unstoppable this season:

#3 Well Composed Midfield

Juventus Training Session

With the current Juventus squad, it is obvious that manager Allegri would like to play a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Dybala playing as a number 10. The inclusion of Emre Can from Liverpool ensures that with Pjanic and Emre Can together, they can make key passes to unlock any defence and create goal-scoring opportunities for the forward.

Can is defensively strong, but picks up too many cards. As we all have already seen that Pjanic, despite being a central midfielder, plays like a defensive midfielder guarding the defensive line, but is also a threat in the attacking build-up and can score from long ranges when needed.

Emre Can and Pjanic together would supply in the attacks and would also help in the defence. That’s more of a complete composed midfield, which Juve really requires at the moment as they already have powerful attacking options upfront.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2017-18 Real Madrid CF Football Juventus FC Football Cristiano Ronaldo Paulo Dybala Juventus Stadium Juventus Transfer News Cristiano Ronaldo Net Worth
Yash Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
Football is a blessing from God.
4 records set by Cristiano Ronaldo after Real Madrid’s...
RELATED STORY
Juventus 0-3 Real Madrid: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid 1-3 Juventus: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
3 things that went wrong for Juventus vs Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Juventus 0-3 Real Madrid: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
Juventus 0-3 Real Madrid: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
Juventus 0-3 Real Madrid: Tactical Analysis - Ronaldo...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Juventus could still beat Real Madrid and...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Real Madrid will beat Juventus in the...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2017/18: Juventus vs Real Madrid -...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018/2019
Matches Points Table
2nd Qualifying Round
24 Jul AST MID 07:30 PM Astana vs Midtjylland
24 Jul CFR MAL 09:30 PM CFR Cluj vs Malmö FF
24 Jul PAO BAS 11:00 PM PAOK vs Basel
24 Jul DIN HAP 11:30 PM Dinamo Zagreb vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva
24 Jul SHK SHE 11:45 PM Shkendija vs Sheriff
25 Jul CRV SDU 12:00 AM Crvena Zvezda vs Sūduva
25 Jul LEG SPA 12:30 AM Legia Warszawa vs Spartak Trnava
25 Jul LUD VID 10:30 PM Ludogorets vs Vidi
25 Jul KUK QAR 10:30 PM Kukësi vs Qarabağ
25 Jul BAT HJK 10:30 PM BATE vs HJK
26 Jul AJA STU 12:00 AM Ajax vs Sturm Graz
26 Jul CEL ROS 12:15 AM Celtic vs Rosenborg
31 Jul MAL CFR 05:30 AM Malmö FF vs CFR Cluj
31 Jul HAP DIN 10:30 PM Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Dinamo Zagreb
31 Jul SHE SHK 10:30 PM Sheriff vs Shkendija
01 Aug SPA LEG 12:00 AM Spartak Trnava vs Legia Warszawa
01 Aug HJK BAT 09:30 PM HJK vs BATE
01 Aug MID AST 10:30 PM Midtjylland vs Astana
01 Aug QAR KUK 10:30 PM Qarabağ vs Kukësi
01 Aug SDU CRV 11:00 PM Sūduva vs Crvena Zvezda
01 Aug VID LUD 11:30 PM Vidi vs Ludogorets
01 Aug BAS PAO 11:30 PM Basel vs PAOK
02 Aug STU AJA 12:00 AM Sturm Graz vs Ajax
02 Aug ROS CEL 12:15 AM Rosenborg vs Celtic
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Club Friendlies 2018
Premier League 2018/2019
Bundesliga 2018/2019
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification 2019 Cameroon
UEFA Champions League 2018/2019
UEFA Europa League 2018/2019
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2018/2019
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us