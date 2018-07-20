3 reasons why Juventus would be unstoppable this season

Team Juventus

Juventus had been relegated in the 2006-07 season and it was their first season in Serie B. Since then, they took over the Italian League by thunder and have won 7 Serie A titles along with playing brilliant football at the UEFA Champions League.

The Italian giants have won 1 UCL title in their history, but recently they managed to reach the finals on 2 occasions in the past 4 years only to be beaten by FC Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.

The current Serie A champions have won 7 consecutive Serie A titles and are playing exceptional football in the past few years. The Italian club owned by the Agnelli family, shocked everyone during this transfer window as they landed the current UCL,UEFA Euro, Ballon D’or winner Cristiano Ronaldo in Turin on a four-year deal, handing him a contract of 30 million Euros per year.

Juventus looked in top form offensively as they managed to score a whopping 86 goals, which is 9 more than what the second-placed Napoli scored in 38 games in Serie A 17-18. Apart from firing cylinders offensively, Juve were also well-organized in terms of their defence because they only let 24 goals being scored against them. These were the least number of goals conceded by a team in Serie A and second amongst top 5 European leagues, only behind Atletico who conceded 22.

Juventus look all set for the upcoming season as the club has signed Emre Can from Liverpool to strengthen their midfield and the best player in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo, who guarantees to score 50+ goals per season, regardless of his age.

Let’s look at the 3 reasons why Juventus would be unstoppable this season:

#3 Well Composed Midfield

With the current Juventus squad, it is obvious that manager Allegri would like to play a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Dybala playing as a number 10. The inclusion of Emre Can from Liverpool ensures that with Pjanic and Emre Can together, they can make key passes to unlock any defence and create goal-scoring opportunities for the forward.

Can is defensively strong, but picks up too many cards. As we all have already seen that Pjanic, despite being a central midfielder, plays like a defensive midfielder guarding the defensive line, but is also a threat in the attacking build-up and can score from long ranges when needed.

Emre Can and Pjanic together would supply in the attacks and would also help in the defence. That’s more of a complete composed midfield, which Juve really requires at the moment as they already have powerful attacking options upfront.

