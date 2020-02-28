3 reasons why Leroy Sane might end up staying at Manchester City

Leroy Sane's Manchester City career has been marred by injuries

With the recent reports regarding Manchester City facing a potential 2 year UEFA ban making rounds, there have been rumours about the possibility of the club's most important players choosing to switch loyalties in pursuit of bigger ambitions.

However, there is one name in the City camp who has been wanting a move away from England for almost a year now - Leroy Sane.

Lauded as one of the stars to look-out for in the future, the 24-year-old has been an important figure in the Pep Guardiola setup, playing an integral role in the club's recent back-to-back Premier League titles.

Sane's time in Manchester has surely not been a very memorable one if his playing time is considered. A difference in opinion with the gaffer, 'poor mentality' in training, and most importantly long term injuries have made the quick-paced winger look more of a liability rather than an asset for the English club.

Last summer Sane was handed a big trump card when reports went public of German giants Bayern Munich being interested in a potential transfer move. Sane was quick to reciprocate with his interest as well when the Bundesliga club was expected to offer him a financially lucrative deal.

But with the two European clubs not being on the same page about the player's value, the transfer talks have been stalled ever since.

The upcoming summer transfer window will be an interesting one if Manchester City's appeal against the Champions League ban is turned down and Bayern Munich come back knocking the doors once again for Sane.

In this article, we take a look at the three reasons why the 24-year-old might remain at Manchester City despite desperately wanting a move to Munich.

#3 Bayern Munich seems unlikely to meet the £100 million valuation

With Niko Kovac gone, will interim manager Hansi Flick show the same interest in Sane?

Manchester City wants £100 million for Sane, and this has not gone down too well with the Bayern Munich officials who are not prepared to fork out such a huge sum of money.

The reason behind this is that the Bavarians are still considering whether it would be feasible to part with such a huge chunk of their transfer budget for a player who has struggled with injuries in his short career.

Bayern are reportedly looking to find a replacement for another injury struck winger in their camp, Kingsley Coman, so it remains a big question mark whether it will be a good deal to bring a similar fated Sane to Allianz Arena. There is a high possibility that this might take a negative turn in Bayern's pursuit of Sane.

#2 New Bayern board member Oliver Kahn is against bringing in Sane

Oliver Kahn is now a part of Bayern Munich's AG Executive Board

German footballing legend Oliver Kahn has signed a five-year contract, effective 1 January 2020, as a part of the FC Bayern Munchen AG Executive Board.

The former Bayern captain has already made his influence felt at his former club, this time in an executive capacity, and one aspect that has been a new directive by Kahn is called the 'Bayern-Code'.

The Bayern-Code is established to ensure that players are a perfect fit not just on the field but also off the pitch.

To recap a few things about the Sane-Bayern transfer saga, the ex-Schalke winger was initially reluctant to make a switch to Munich but when reports came out that Bayern was going to offer him a very healthy package, he immediately changed his mind.

This has not gone down too well with Kahn, with the board now feeling that Sane 'lacks the commitment necessary to play for the Rekordmeister'. This puts a big doubt on whether they will continue to chase the German International.

#1 Leroy Sane can replicate his pre-injury form and mend his relationship with Pep Guardiola to win laurels at Man City

Guardiola and Leroy Sane don't share the best of relationships

There is no ounce of doubt that if his injury struck period is ignored, Leroy Sane has been a revelation every time he has played for Manchester City.

In a team which boasts the pace of Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez, Sane has outshone his team-mates on many occasions to single-handedly destroy the opposition, and prove that he's worth every penny spent on him.

Time can change a lot in football, and there is a big possibility that Guardiola and Sane mend their professional relationship in search of a common goal, which could benefit the Citizens to a large extent.

Sane, who has resumed training with the first-team squad now as his recovery continues, has a huge potential to become a force to be reckoned with, guiding City to European and domestic success in the future.