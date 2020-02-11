3 reasons why Lionel Messi joining Manchester City would make sense

Lionel Messi is the greatest Barcelona player of all time.

It may be hard to believe at first, but there is a possibility that Lionel Messi could join Manchester City for free this summer. It has been reported by the English outlet Express that City are hopeful are being the club Messi agrees his next contract with.

Whether or not you believe it, it would be pretty weird to see Messi rep the City shirt, wouldn't it? However, upon further consideration, the move starts to make sense.

Obviously, Lionel Messi has only ever played for two clubs in his lifetime; Barcelona and the Argentina national team. He has been successful at club level but not so much at the international level (in terms of trophies, of course).

He is regarded as the best player of all time and he is certainly Barcelona's greatest player of all time. Ageing at 32, he is still playing at the highest level and he even captains his side to this day. He has been a member of the Barcelona first team for the last sixteen years and in that time, he has scored an astonishing 433 league goals.

With all this in mind, it seems difficult to believe that Messi will retire anywhere other than Barca. However, here are 3 reasons why Man City would be the next most suitable option...

#1 Reuniting with Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has won two Premier League titles at Manchester City.

One of Barcelona's most successful managers in recent history is Pep Guardiola, who is the current manager of Manchester City. Having led the Cityzens to two consecutive Premier League trophies and an FA Cup, he could easily become the most successful Manchester City manager of all time.

Pep Guardiola and Lionel Messi spent four successful seasons together at Barcelona. With Lionel Messi at his disposal, even if it is only for a few seasons, he would almost certainly achieve this. It's also an interesting time for the Spaniard since he is rumoured with a move away from the club, so from City's perspective, signing Messi could tempt Guardiola to remain as City manager. It would be enough to persuade anyone.

