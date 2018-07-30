3 reasons why Liverpool may win the Premier League next season

Can Klopp lead Liverpool to the Premier League title?

Once the undisputed kings of England, Liverpool were absolutely dominant in the 1970s and 1980s. Legendary players like Kenny Dalglish, Ian Rush, Steve Grobbelaar, Alec Lindsay, Alan Hansen and John Barnes under the management of Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley, and Joe Fagan helped Liverpool win multiple European and domestic titles during this period.

Times have changed, however, and the Kop has lost its swagger. It's been 28 years since the league title was last won by Liverpool (only six senior players in the current team had been born the last time Liverpool won the league), and The Reds have been overtaken by Chelsea and Manchester City in the English football hierarchy.

There have been near misses in that intervening period, most notably in 2014, when an inspired Suarez helped the club lead the title race until a Gerrard slip cost them.

Jurgen Klopp's arrival at Liverpool in 2015 from Dortmund has helped revive the club's fortunes a bit. He has brought back the big club feel to Anfield, which had been sorely lacking in recent years and has made the fans believe once more in their club.

While there has been undeniable progress under Jurgen Klopp, there have also been hindrances, particularly those caused by inexplicable errors by players.

Liverpool has been one of the busiest clubs in the European transfer market, as Jurgen Klopp seeks to build on the gains made under his stewardship and mold Liverpool into genuine title contenders.

With improved competition in the Premier League, winning the title is not going to be a stroll in the park for any team. However, Liverpool has what it takes to ride the storm and end their fans long wait for league glory.

Here are three reasons why Liverpool could win the Premier League next season.

#3 The arrival of Alisson Becker

Alisson is the most expensive goalkeeper in the world and will make Liverpool genuine title contenders

Jurgen Klopp sanctioned the purchase of Brazil international goalkeeper Alisson from Roma in a world record £67m deal.

While eyebrows were raised over the figure for a goalkeeper, the truth is that the amount of money available to clubs means that such figures will become commonplace, and there's nothing we can do about that. Moreover, that is beside the point.

The goalkeeping area was one aspect that had given Klopp a lot of headaches over the last three years. Neither of his first-team goalkeepers could find any sort of consistency meriting the first choice goalkeeper of a top European club.

Both Simon Mignolet and Lorius Karius took turns in committing laughable schoolboy gaffes, leading to numerous dropped points in the league for Liverpool. If league errors were not bad enough, each also had their horror moments in cup final games with Mignolet costing Liverpool in the League Cup final against Man City in 2015, while Karius infamously handed Real Madrid two goals in the Champions League final only two months ago.

Alisson's arrival will help address that, as he is an extremely confident goalkeeper, who can be depended upon to bail his team out with world class saves, coupled with the marked improvement of their defense since Virgil Van Dijk's arrival.

It is a known fact that title-winning teams are mostly built on having a good goalkeeper, and Alisson is as good as they get, being referred to as the 'Messi of goalkeepers' by Roma Sporting Director Monchi.

A world-class goalkeeper could pull off saves worth at least 10 points in a league season, and those saves could be the difference between achieving the season's objectives and failing to do so.

In Alisson, Liverpool finally has a dependable goalkeeper to aid in their title-winning quest.

