3 reasons why Liverpool might beat Man City to the 2018/2019 Premier League title

Klopp is on a quest at Anfield

The 2018/2019 EPL season has approached its midway point and as usual, it has thrown us a lot of surprises and excitement. Big spenders like Fulham got no value for the money they spent in the summer while Manchester United have undoubtedly been the biggest disappointments of the season thus far.

The most intriguing aspect of the Premier League this season has to be the title race. Manchester City and Liverpool go head to head in a closely fought title race.

Manchester City were installed as heavy favorites to defend their EPL crown this season even before a ball was kicked owing to the absolutely dominating fashion in which they won the league last season.

Though they are playing well this season, one other team in the Premier League is ahead of them in the points table. With 48 points from 18 matches, Liverpool tops the table right now and are unbeaten so far.

Ahead of the busy festive period in England, we take a look at three factors which are in Liverpool's favor over Manchester City in this tightest of league races.

#3 Liverpool's superior defense

Van Dijk has been a rock since signing for Liverpool

The Reds have always been high scoring, but series of calamitous errors from defenders and goalkeepers alike cost them points and titles.

Major cup finals, important league matches, and the games against lower opposition which they were expected to win, Liverpool's porous defense always proved to be their bane as they always posted high scoring matches with goals at both ends.

This season, however, has been a much different story, as Liverpool look as assured as ever at the back and currently boast the best defensive record in the league.

World record sums were expended to get both Virgil Van Dijk and Alisson Becker to Anfield, nobody can deny the impact both men have had on Liverpool's formerly shabby defense.

Virgil van Dijk has proved to be an absolute rock in the center of The Reds back line with his assured defending. On the other hand, Alisson has played his part between the sticks.

It is a well-known fact that great defenses win titles and with just seven goals conceded in 18 matches, Liverpool have by far the best defense in the league and this could ultimately prove to be the difference.

