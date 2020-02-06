3 reasons why Liverpool will not be able to replicate their brilliant form next season

Jurgen Klopp's side is currently flying high in the English top division with a first Premier League title in 30 years all but certain. Even more telling is the fact that the Merseyside club is the only unbeaten team in Europe's top 5 leagues. In fact, they have won all of their league matches this season bar a draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford. The Reds have already won the Club World Cup and a European Super Cup, and are still active in three competitions including the Premier League, the FA Cup, and the Champions League. However, with the Premier League title almost certain, the team could potentially look forward to cup competitions.

With this Liverpool side already on course to having arguably the most impressive single league season, now the question is, will they be able to maintain this form next season? With that in mind, here below we take a look at the three reasons why the Reds will propbably not be able to replicate their impressive form to the next season:

#3. Fatigue could play a major role

One of the major attributes of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool is their dynamic pressing and ability of the players to run up and down the pitch throughout the 90 minutes in matches. The system is set up to win second balls and tackles, and quickly counter opposition teams with Mo Salah's and Sadio Mane's pace. A shortcoming of this eye-catching football is that it demands a lot from the players and fatigue could really hamper Liverpool's 2020-21 season. Now, if that happens, Liverpool could face similar problems to what Manchester City are facing this season.

With Euro 2020 also set to take place this summer, most players could come in fatigued and tired into the new season, and that could prove to be a problem for the Reds next season.

#2. Injuries to key players

While Liverpool have had their fair share of injuries this season but they have suffered minimal injury issues with their core group of players throughout this season. For all of Liverpool's brilliance, it's no secret that they have been quite lucky with injuries. It remains to be seen as to how well they cope if Mo Salah or Sadio Mane suffer a long-term injury in-between the season.

While Joe Gomez and Joel Matip have had their knocks, their main defender - Virgil van Dijk has remain injury free for the past two seasons. If van Dijk suffers a spell on the sidelines next season, the Reds will certainly find themselves in a really bad place.

#3. The rescheduling of AFCON

Advertisement

The African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament has been rescheduled lately and is now set to take place in January 2021. This rescheduling could do potential harm to Liverpool's trophy hopes next season as they are a side with three African players in their squad. Jurgen Klopp would surely lose some his key players during the AFCON next year including three first team stars in Sadio Mane, Mo Salah, and Naby Keita.

Although Naby Keita wouldn't be a huge miss but Salah's and Mane's absence could probably harm the title cause. Given that Egyptian and the Senegalese attacker are two of Liverpool's most important players, their absence could potentially derail Liverpool's season.