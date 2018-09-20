3 Reasons why Liverpool can win the Premier League this season

Liverpool are in red-hot form right now

We are now five weeks into the Premier League season and the Reds from Merseyside are showing no signs of slowing down. Liverpool seemed to have picked up right where they left off last season and built on it further.

With the latest wins away to Tottenham and at home to PSG, any doubts regarding them being good only against mid-table teams has been extinguished as well. We take a look at the reasons why this team has what it takes to win the Premier League for the first time.

#1 Plugging of gaps

Van Dijk has turned a leaky Liverpool defence into a watertight one

The amount of thought which has gone in the recruitment and the execution of said recruitment plan has been brilliant from Liverpool over the past year or so. All their recent buys such as Naby Keita, Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker have been for very specific reasons and have been highly influential on how the team performs.

It was apparent that defensive cover was needed in the form of a leader at the back, and they did pay a bit over the odds to get Virgil Van Dijk, but his performances since have made the price tag secondary. Alisson too has been a direct upgrade to Karius and has helped the team no ends.

This clear thought of what the team should look like and the players needed for the same is the sign of a progressive team. They have no real weaknesses as it stands and have decent cover for any eventualities.

#2 Blistering start

Liverpool fans are looking forward to this season unlike any other

It was apparent last season that to match up and possibly beat Pep's Manchester City team there is no scope for any slip-ups. Liverpool have started in the same vein, showing no sign of weakness as such.

A constant team selection, with the front three firing as usual and the centre-back pairing looking imperious, their brilliant start is not a flash in the pan. The recent win over PSG will go a long way in helping the team's confidence especially with the tough run of games to come up.

#3 Mentality

Klopp might have the winning formula this time around

Liverpool have been playing well under Klopp for a while now, but there is a difference in the belief system of the team. The change in orientation has been reiterated by captain Jordan Henderson and new signing Xherdan Shaqiri, both who have said that the next step is to be more trophy driven and not buckle under their own high standards.

The team seems more united than ever in their quest for silverware and it should be no surprise for anyone if they manage to win one or multiple trophies this season.

This might just be their year.