3 Reasons why Manchester City will retain the Premier League title

2017-18 Premier League Champions

Manchester City romped past the competition in the previous season to lift their maiden Premier League trophy under Pep Guardiola. The Manchester side was head and shoulders above the trailing herd - including their city rivals who finished a considerable 19 points behind on second.

After taking over at the Etihad Stadium in 2016, Guardiola failed to win the league for the first time in his managerial career following his heroics in Spain with Barcelona and in Germany with Bayern Munich.

Many thought that Guardiola had finally taken up a challenge with Manchester City, after what they perceived to be a walk in the park with two of the biggest clubs in Europe with many claiming that the Spaniard would be unable to replicate his success in England.

Not only were they proven wrong, they were also made to eat their words as they witnessed one of the most scintillating teams in recent history reign supreme.

With the new season almost upon us, we look at three reasons why the unstoppable City juggernaut will most-likely blow away the competition in 2018-19 Premier League as well:

#3 It's always about processes with Pep

The man with the 'Golden Touch'.

It's hard to imagine that not so long ago, people were speculating about the Spaniard's future in Manchester after his side finished 3rd in the 2017-18 Premier League. They were quick to write him off in the toughest league in the world - a bridge too far for even the obsessive-compulsive manager.

What they failed to notice is that Pep Guardiola has a very different way of functioning and analyzing results. When you take over a club, you cannot in all probability expect to land the league in your first go - more so in a fiercely contested league like the one in England.

Guardiola had already set his own target - of achieving 80 points in the campaign - and set out to work. By the end of the season, City were just 2 points shy of that target. An impressive feat that went under the radar.

Once he'd managed to get that close to his goal, the manager could then be confident of trying to implement his philosophy with full effect, knowing that the basis of his foundations were solid. And that's exactly what we saw the next campaign as City went on to play some of the most memorable football in the history of the competition.

The tactical astuteness of Guardiola, coupled with his desire to play the right way is not the result of some nonsensical whim. Instead, it finds a basis in processes. Methods that seek to always make the team better at what they do. And we reckon, that will be evident again next season. It is genuinely scary to imagine how much better they might be next season - a trend we've seen with all of his previous sides.

