3 reasons why Manchester City won the Community Shield against Chelsea

Manchester City, the champions of England, took on Chelsea, the FA Cup Champions in the final game of pre-season in the Community Shield. City were the best team in the Premier League last seasons as they romped their way to Guardiola's first title since moving to the Etihad.

New management at Chelsea, with Maurizio Sarri takin over after Conte's departure that left a bad taste in the mouth. Both sides have bought two quality players in Jorginho for Chelsea and Riyad Mahrez who finally got his dream move to Manchester City.

As it turned out, it was Pep Guardiola's side that made easy work of their opposition to make the perfect start to the new campaign. A double-strike from Sergio Aguero was enough to hand Sarri his first defeat of the campaign as Chelsea manager. He could've had a hat-trick as some shocking defending from David Luiz allowed him to go one on one against Willy Caballero but only managed the side-netting.

Here are the three reasons why the Premier League Champions eased past the FA Cup holders:

#3 Pep has the side he wants

Guardiola looks poised to repeat last season's achievements.

While all other sides have looked to strengthen their squad - Arsenal, United and Liverpool all making a number of signings in the ongoing transfer window - Guardiola has been fairly content with the personnel at his disposal with the former Leicester City man the only one to come into the club.

the likes of Jose Mourinho and even Sarri for that matter have been making comments implying that they need more resources for the upcoming season, Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have allocated their financial might for retaining the players they already have in their ranks.

Leroy Sane, Kevin de Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus have all signed long-term renewals with the club and it seems the manager is more than content to build the squad around the talent he already has under his charge.

A side that looks as cohesive as it is entertaining, Guardiola's men seem to be head and shoulders above their rivals, while the management also seems more in control of the affairs at the club than some of the other contenders for the League title.

