3 reasons why Manchester United have struggled so far this season

Solskjaer's Manchester United team is still a work in progress

At the end of the 90 minutes at the Vitality Stadium, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had a worried look on his face. After picking up three wins on the road, Manchester United was expected to gather all three points against Bournemouth, especially after seeing off a strong Chelsea team in midweek in style. Instead, what unfolded on Saturday was out of context, but perhaps it was expected from this United side.

Since the start of the season, United have struggled in the Premier League and has failed to win two games in a row in the league. A lot was expected from Solskjaer after his blistering start to life as United boss; however, the steady decline since securing the full-time job has refused to desert his side. United ended last season on a whimper and that has pretty much been the case this term so far, causing much unrest among fans worldwide.

The manager is yet to face the brunt of the attack, but his suitability for such a grand role has been questioned, even though only in whispers until now. However, to simply blame Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the current state of affairs at Old Trafford would be missing the bigger picture. Today, we look at three reasons why Manchester United have struggled so far this season.

#3 Lack of consistency

Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have both been guilty of blowing hot and cold

When Solskjaer took charge as the caretaker manager at Old Trafford, Manchester United attained a degree of consistency in their gameplay. All the players clicked at once and the team was in form. However, it all went haywire in the tail end of the season and United never recovered.

United has failed to replicate that orderliness this season and it has been their bane. Players have been guilty of blowing hot and cold and their performance levels have varied every week. After starting the season with a blistering 4-0 win over Chelsea, United failed to gather momentum and have already lost 4 and drawn 4 of their 11 games in the league so far. Some players have been brilliant in one game but gone missing in the next and that has hurt United's chances. As a result, the Red Devils have failed to put together a decent run of games.

The best teams in the world are tailored to be consistent and perform at the same level week in week out. Unfortunately, United has failed to do so this term and are paying the price as a result.

