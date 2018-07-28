3 reasons why Manchester United must sell Anthony Martial

Is Anthony Martial heading out of Old Trafford?

Anthony Martial has been widely been reported to be heading for the exit at the Red Devils' outfit lately. The French winger has been linked with the likes of Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Spurs.

The forward arrived at Old Trafford in 2015 when Louis Van Gaal famously paid the world-record fee for a teenager then. Martial was an instant success at such a tender age when he led the team's attack.

However, a change in management in 2016 saw the opportunities being cut slim for him. The Portuguese boss, Jose Mourinho did not have a lot of trust in his abilities and the player has featured mostly on the bench since then.

Reports of him leaving the club have always been in the market but those have failed to materialize.

This transfer season, the player's agent has publicly stated his client's interest in looking for a new club. United fans aren't the happiest ones with the news. That said, here are the reasons why the Red Devils must sell the 22-year-old.

#3 Contract situation

The Frenchman impressed under Van Gaal.

Anthony Martial signed on a four-year deal when he arrived in September 2015 in the Premier League.

The player has a year remaining on his current deal with the club, having an option of an additional year. With a number of clubs interested in the player, he could prove to be a highly profitable trade in such an inflationary market.

However, they can use it to their merits and manipulate any potential buyers into a bidding war for a promising young talent. On the other hand, talks of including the player in any deal for Toby Alderweireld have been understood to likely happen.

Given the fact that United have the option for an additional year, it adds to the player's value. The English giants certainly do not have to worry about the player leaving for free any time soon.

Ed Woodward can get a good deal out of it. The Red Devils must sell the player for a hefty sum while they still can.

