Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 reasons why Manchester United must sell Anthony Martial

Aditya Agarwal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
5.64K   //    28 Jul 2018, 20:40 IST

Is
Is Anthony Martial heading out of Old Trafford?

Anthony Martial has been widely been reported to be heading for the exit at the Red Devils' outfit lately. The French winger has been linked with the likes of Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Spurs.

The forward arrived at Old Trafford in 2015 when Louis Van Gaal famously paid the world-record fee for a teenager then. Martial was an instant success at such a tender age when he led the team's attack.

However, a change in management in 2016 saw the opportunities being cut slim for him. The Portuguese boss, Jose Mourinho did not have a lot of trust in his abilities and the player has featured mostly on the bench since then.

Reports of him leaving the club have always been in the market but those have failed to materialize.

This transfer season, the player's agent has publicly stated his client's interest in looking for a new club. United fans aren't the happiest ones with the news. That said, here are the reasons why the Red Devils must sell the 22-year-old.

#3 Contract situation

<p>
The Frenchman impressed under Van Gaal.

Anthony Martial signed on a four-year deal when he arrived in September 2015 in the Premier League.

The player has a year remaining on his current deal with the club, having an option of an additional year. With a number of clubs interested in the player, he could prove to be a highly profitable trade in such an inflationary market.

However, they can use it to their merits and manipulate any potential buyers into a bidding war for a promising young talent. On the other hand, talks of including the player in any deal for Toby Alderweireld have been understood to likely happen.

Given the fact that United have the option for an additional year, it adds to the player's value. The English giants certainly do not have to worry about the player leaving for free any time soon.

Ed Woodward can get a good deal out of it. The Red Devils must sell the player for a hefty sum while they still can.

Also read: 3 positions Manchester United still need to strengthen


1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United Anthony Martial Jose Mourinho EPL Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News
Aditya Agarwal
ANALYST
Football and writing is what I live for. These two things combined, make it worth even more. Might not be the perfect author you are looking for but definitely worth your time. Happy reading! Feel free to contact for any help, criticism or suggestion.
Should Chelsea make a move for Anthony Martial?
RELATED STORY
Jose Mourinho must not contemplate selling Anthony Martial 
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Anthony Martial should stay at Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Anthony Martial could become Manchester United's Kevin De...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Manchester United should sign Willian
RELATED STORY
Why has Anthony Martial not excelled at Manchester United?
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea join the race to sign Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Man United to sell De Gea...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United keen on Barcelona target, Chelsea to...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Juventus join race to sign Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us