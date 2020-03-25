3 reasons why Mohamed Salah deserves to win the PFA Player of the Year award this season

Liverpool are set to claim the Premier League title and one player who has been vital to their success is Mohamed Salah

Here are 3 reasons why the striker deserves to win the PFA Player of the Year award this season.

Mohamed Salah rejoices after scoring against Manchester United

Mohamed Salah has been one of the best players for Jurgen Klopp since signing for Liverpool in 2017. Klopp placed his faith in the former Chelsea player as he signed the Egyptian from AS Roma for a fee of €42 million. Salah has rewarded the German for his trust with tons of goals and assists. The 27-year-old has made 100 appearances for Liverpool in the Premier League and has scored 70 goals in the process.

Liverpool has transformed into a world-beating side after establishing the front three of Sadio Mané, Roberto Firmino and Salah who collectively have formed one of the best current trios in football.

After winning the UEFA Champions League in 2019, all that was left for Klopp's troops was to conquer England. Liverpool is on the verge of clinching the Premier League title after a long wait as they hold a 25-point lead over Manchester City.

The Reds have undergone a major revamp and Salah has been quite instrumental in the turnaround. The Egyptian won the PFA Player of the Year award in 2018 and would be looking to win the coveted award again this season but faces stiff competition from Kevin De Bruyne, Jamie Vardy, Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk, and Mané.

Here we take a look at 3 reasons why he deserves to win the PFA Player of the Year award this season:

#1 Leading goalscorer for Liverpool

Salah has been leading the charge upfront for Liverpool

The Egyptian international is the leading goalscorer for his side ahead of Mané and Firmino He has scored 16 goals for his side in the Premier League this season and would be looking to score more before the season comes to a close.

Salah is the third-highest goalscorer in the Premier League and trails Jamie Vardy and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who have 19 and 17 goals to their names respectively. And with 9 games remaining to be played in the league, he would be looking to overtake both of them and claim the Golden Boot.

#2 All-round performer in front of the goal

Salah in action against Watford

Alongside scoring goals, Salah loves setting up his team-mates as well. He has 6 assists to his name and has made 47 key passes, creating 53 chances for Liverpool in 26 appearances in the league.

Salah has completed 44 dribbles with a success rate of 61%. Moreover, the 27-year-old has a scoring frequency of 140 minutes and averages 2.7 shots per game which showcases how clinical he is in front of the goal. Salah alongside Mané and Firmino has formed a formidable trio and together they have been causing havoc for their oppositions.

#3 A proven match-winner

Salah celebrates with Jordan Henderson after scoring the winner against Tottenham

Salah has proved it on various occasions that Liverpool can rely on him to bail them out of difficult situations. The former Roma forward has scored several equalizers and match winning goals for Klopp's side this season to maintain their perfect record until their surprising defeat at the hands of Watford this season.

The Reds were unbeaten for 27 games in the Premier League before losing to Watford. But one player who was vital in keeping the streak alive for Liverpool was Salah. He produced clutch performances under pressure when each player looked out of options.

The Egyptian rescued his side various times and has scored the most number of match winners for his team since 2017. Maintaining his perfect record this season as well, the 27-year-old has scored 7 match winning goals which is also the most by any player in the league.

