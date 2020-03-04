Top 10 football clubs with the highest squad market values in the world

Real Madrid are currently at the summit of La Liga

European powerhouses in the Premier League and La Liga have not shied away from splashing the cash. Elite clubs are constantly chasing the best players, who are often the ones with the highest market values, to strengthen their squads.

The fight for silverware across all leagues has grown so intense that clubs around the world have been spending big bucks to bridge the gap between them and their rivals.

Having said that, we take a look at the top 10 clubs with the highest squad market values.

#10 Manchester United: €800.75 million

Manchester United are one of the greatest clubs in Premier League history

Manchester United are one of the most popular clubs in the world of football. Despite their recent struggles under Ole Gunnar Solskjær, they still possess one of the best players in the world.

The Red Devils squad is valued at €800.75 million and their most valuable player right now is Paul Pogba who is worth €100 million. Following the Frenchman are Marcus Rashford at €80 million and Harry Maguire at €70 million. Their newest recruit Bruno Fernandes is also valued at €60 million.

United is struggling for consistency this season and would be hoping to win the Europa League and secure a top-four spot in the Premier League at the end of the campaign.

#9 Chelsea: €848.05 million

Chelsea are currently fighting for a top-four finish in the Premier League

Chelsea have stunned everyone with their performances this season. Despite the change of manager and an initial transfer ban, the Blues are putting up a tough fight for the top four spots in the Premier League.

The west London club's squad value is pegged at €848.05 million and N'Golo Kante is the highest-valued player in their squad with a current market value of €100 million. Following him is Jorginho at €65 million.

Frank Lampard has done a fantastic job with the capital outfit in his first season. Despite losing their talisman Eden Hazard, the English manager laid his trust in youngsters who have, in turn, repaid the faith placed in them.

