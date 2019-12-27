10 best forwards of the decade

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Attackers represent a breed in football that pump life into the game. Attackers occupy various roles in a team which includes assuming the position of strikers, wingers and false-nines. Their brilliant strikes, pacy runs, sublime dribbles, and flicks and tricks are pleasing to the eye and can win games for their sides.

The past decade witnessed the rise of some immensely talented attackers. Some of them lived up to their lofty expectations while same faded away as one season wonders.

Consistency is what separates good from the best. They score goals week in week out and carry their teams on their back. These players save their side's blushes even if their teammates underperform.

Last decade we saw how Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi transformed from being the finest talents in the world to becoming the best in the business. What sets them apart till today is that even after a decade, they have shown no signs of slowing down. These two greats of the game have taken the sport to another level altogether.

Throughout the decade many players created names for themselves with their impressive performances and displays. But they could never replicate the consistency and drive Ronaldo and Messi exhibited. Despite this, many players have marked an era with their exceptional achievements and have claimed plenty of awards, recognition, points and trophies for their teams over the decade.

Without further ado, here are the top 10 attackers of the decade (2010-2019).

Honourable mentions: Zlatan Ibrahimovich, Arjen Robben and Harry Kane

10. Antoine Griezmann

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Antoine Griezmann has been one of the finest forwards in the game fora a few years now. The Frenchman is quite versatile as he can take up the secondary striker role and can also cut in from the wings.

Griezmann started plying his trade in La Liga with Real Sociedad in 2010. He spent 4 seasons at the Anoeta and scored 52 goals for them before making a switch to Atletico Madrid. The 28-year-old rose to fame while playing for the Rojiblancos where he spent 5 seasons. He scored 133 goals for Diego Simeone's side, winning the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Super Cup with them.

Griezmann also guided France to a victorious FIFA World Cup campaign in 2018. His individual honours include Ballon d'Or 3rd place in 2016, FIFA The Best 3rd place in 2016 and FIFA World Cup Silver Boot in 2018.

The Frenchman after declining Barcelona's offer in 2018, eventually moved to the Catalan club in 2019 after a series of hindrances and controversies. The 28-year-old has adapted to life in Barca well after struggling initially as he already has 8 goals for the Blaugrana and would be hoping to replicate his previous performances for his new employers as well.

