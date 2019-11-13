Premier League News: Liverpool legend John Aldridge calls out Manchester City players after Anfield loss

Liverpool FC v Manchester City - Premier League

Liverpool legend John Aldridge has accused Manchester City stars of acting like sore losers in their defeat to Liverpool at Anfield. The former Reds player implied that the Cityzens do not know how to respond when things don't go their way.

Liverpool beat Manchester City 3-1 earlier this week and have now established a nine-point lead over the Sky Blues. The game was marred by controversies and the Cityzens believe that the refereeing decisions cost them the game.

Former Liverpool player John Aldridge, speaking on the match between Reds and City, has now labelled Pep Guardiola's players spoilt kids. He was unimpressed by Guardiola's antics on the touchline and his confrontation with the referee and also Raheem Sterling and Kyle Walker's heated arguments with the Liverpool players.

Reacting to Jurgen Klopp's victory, the Irishman said,

"I think Manchester City are so used to getting their own way most of the time that they don't know how to react when things go against them and they behaved like spoilt kids really.

"I understand their frustrations on the touchline because I've been there myself but the way Guardiola and [Mikel] Arteta were carrying on, as well as Sterling and [Kyle] Walker, it was like watching dummies being thrown out of the pram.

"No-one likes getting beaten but there's a way to win and a way to lose and, particularly with the eyes of the world on Anfield for a match of this magnitude, City really didn't do themselves any favours."

Liverpool have established a huge lead in the Premier League and are on course to win their first Premier League title but there are 26 games still to be played. It will be interesting to see how the teams battle it out to win the league.