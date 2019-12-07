Top 5 controversial transfers of the decade

Neymar Signs For PSG

The world of football has, over the decade, witnessed some of the most unbelievable transfers completed. It has seen players betraying their current employers to join their rivals, players leaving their clubs due to internal feuds, and so on. There have also been cases where the clear motives were monetary.

The players in the process have unfolded the wrath of their ex-employers and fans. But some fans still love their former players for what they helped them achieve over the course of their stay.

Here, we take a look at the top 5 controversial transfers that took place over the decade.

5. Neymar Jr: Santos to FC Barcelona

International Champions Cup 2017 - Real Madrid v FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona signed Neymar from Santos in 2013 for a fee that is still debatable. It was reported that the Catalans coughed up €57.1 million for a teenager possessing massive potential.

After a series of investigations, Barcelona were forced to admit that the transfer fee they paid for the Brazilian was exceedingly higher. The actual transfer fee was an astronomical fee of €88.2 million and the Spanish giants were accused of evading taxes by the authorities.

The situation was embarrassing for Barca and the in the wake of the transfer scandal, Sandro Rosell, the president back then, was forced to resign.

Spain's tax authorities then forced Barcelona to pay €13.5 million plus the tax penalties. The Spanish giants even paid €6.4 million in uncovered contracts to Santos. Former President Joan Laporta claimed that the club paid over 100 million euros in legal fees over the entire scandal that unfolded in a bid to conceal the price the Catalans shelled out for the highly-rated Brazilian.

