Barcelona sporting director Eric Abidal admits Neymar is still a transfer target for the Catalan giants

Barcelona sporting director Eric Abidal has revealed that Neymar Jr remains a transfer target for the Catalan giants following their failure to materialise the Brazilian's return to the Camp Nou over the summer window.

Neymar, who was a part of the most feared attacking trident alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Barcelona, left the club for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2017 in a then world-record £200 million ($258m) move.

The 27-year-old enjoyed a scintillating stint with the Blaugrana, winning eight titles including two La Liga trophies and the Champions League crown.

Over the summer, Neymar became the subject of the longest-running transfer saga after he suggested that he was looking for a return to Catalunya following a controversy-marred spell with the French champions. Ultimately, Barcelona failed to reach an agreement with PSG after spending around £174 million on the signings of Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong.

Abidal has now insisted that Barcelona still have the door open for Neymar's return, claiming that the transfer will always remain a clear option for the club.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, he said via The Independent,

"A top player, who has a Barca philosophy and who is performing at a high level, will always be an option.

"From there, at the sports level we can make decisions, but the whole financial issue, there are things that you can reach and others that you cannot.

"The future will say. If it continues at this level, because the season is very long, I will not say that it will be option number 1 but it can be a clear option."

Neymar's future at the Parc des Princes is still unclear and it remains to be seen if Barcelona will renew their interests in the Brazilian in the upcoming transfer window.