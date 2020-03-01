10 highest-paid football players in Europe right now

Neymar Jr, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Footballers are some of the highest-paid players in the world of sports. The amount of money involved in the sport is astronomical, with some players even taking home annual wages more than the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) of small countries.

Cash-rich leagues like the Premier League like to have the best players in the world and would go to any extent to acquire their services. However, elite clubs like Real Madrid, PSG and Barcelona do not shy away from splashing the cash either.

This list ranks players based on their annual wages as paid by their clubs and excludes amounts amassed through endorsements or businesses held.

Without further ado, we take a look at the 10 highest paid football players in Europe.

#10 Robert Lewandowski- €20 million

Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski is one of the most lethal strikers in the world of football right now. The Polish international has been Bayern Munich's talisman for quite a while and is deservedly the highest earner in the squad. The 31-year-old pockets €1.7 million per month which takes his tally to an amount in excess of €20 million annually.

The 31-year-old is enjoying a stellar individual season and has 25 goals and 3 assists to his name in the 23 appearances in the Bundesliga. Meanwhile, he is also tearing teams apart in the UEFA Champions League with 11 goals and 2 assists in just 6 games this season.

Lewandowski is in contention for the Golden Boot this term and faces stiff competition from Ciro Immobile and Cristiano Ronaldo. However, he is currently sidelined with an injury to the shin that is expected to keep him out for a month.

#9 David de Gea- €21.6 million

David de Gea

David de Gea is a fan favourite at Old Trafford and it comes as no surprise that he is the highest-paid player at Manchester United. The Spaniard rakes in €1.8 million each month which tallies to €21.6 million annually.

De Gea signed a new contract with the Manchester giants last year in a deal that will keep him at the club till June 2023. The deal saw him become the highest earner in the Premier League ahead of the likes of Paul Pogba, Mesut Ozil, Kevin de Bruyne, Marcus Rashford, Virgil van Dijk and Raheem Sterling.

Although the Spaniard has been one of the best players for the Red Devils in recent years, he is currently enduring an abysmal season. He only has 7 clean sheets in the Premier League and his blunders have cost his side several points. The 29-year-old will be hoping to redeem himself in the closing stages of the season.

