Top 5 Spanish players of the decade

Spain v Sweden - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier

Spanish football players have consistently been a dominant set of players in the world of football. These players have been ruling top 5 leagues in the world for some time now. La Furia Roja has gifted the world with players possessing immense talent, character, flare, technicality and more. Be it La Liga or the Premier League, the Spaniards have been running the show.

Players like Paco Gento, Carles Puyol, Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, Raul Gonzalez, Emilio Butragueno, Fernando Hierro, Iker Casillas, David Villa, Alfredo di Stefano and more set the standards of Spanish players high.

Current players like Sergio Ramos, Gerard Pique, David Silva, David de Gea, Isco, Jordi Alba, Marco Asensio, Sergio Busquets, Rodri, Dani Carvajal, Saul Niguez and Koke are living upto their lofty expectations.

Here, we take a look at top 5 Spanish players of the decade.

5. David de Gea

Manchester United v Aston Villa - Premier League

David de Gea has been Manchester United's best player for quite a while now. Despite the Red Devils' recent struggles, the Spaniard has been the shining ray of hope for the Premier League giants.

The Spaniard won the Premier League in 2013, FA Cup in 2016, EFL Cup in 2017 and UEFA Europa League in 2017. Individually, he won the Premier League Golden Glove in 2018 and has been included in PFA Team of the year on four occasions. Meanwhile, he also made it to the FIFPro XI in 2018.

De Gea has been exceptional for United between the sticks. The Spanish number was largely responsible for his team's results for a few years with his magnificent saves week in week out. The United star has been one of the best keepers in the world for a long time now.

