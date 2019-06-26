×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

EPL Transfer News: 'This is the last one' David Silva confirms Manchester City exit

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
News
105   //    26 Jun 2019, 16:20 IST

David Silva- Manchester City
David Silva- Manchester City

What is the story?

Manchester City's unsung hero David Silva has finally confirmed that he will leave the club at the end of the 2019-20 season. On Tuesday, speaking to media, Silva declared that he is to end his 10-year stay at the club.

In case you didn't know...

David Silva, 33, joined Manchester City from Valencia in 2010. For the Cityzens, he has already made 395 appearances and has won a plethora of titles including four Premier League titles, two FA Cup and four EFL Cup titles since joining the club.

Despite missing a number of games due to some injury issues, Silva played a pivotal role at Man City midfield and helped them to complete a domestic treble last term. He not only racked up six goals but also provided eight assists in the Premier League 2018-19.

The heart of the matter

Manchester City superstar David Silva was asked if he would stay beyond next season. In reply, the 33-year-old Spaniard said,

"No, this is the last one."

He added,

"Ten years for me is enough. It's the perfect time for me.
"Initially, City were talking about two years, but I decided to sign [for] another one, so I finished at 10 years.
"It completes the cycle. It's a nice round figure. I can never see myself playing against City for another team. So 10 years - that's it."
Advertisement

According to Silva, it's Phil Foden who is likely to replace him at Manchester City's starting line-up. The Spaniard then started to heap praise on the young English asset by saying,

"He reminds me of myself when I was young."

"I'm sure he's going to be a fantastic player. He's a very nice man and he will be a good replacement for me. Apart from his natural skills, he's a very competitive person. He always wants to win and that makes a very good footballer."

"When you're young, you always ask people with experience. I've given him lots of advice, like how to move on the pitch. He's taken the information in and he's getting better day by day."

What is next?

David Silva's omission after ten years of joining the club would be a saddening moment for all the Cityzens. However, it is expected that the club is in safe hands with the likes of Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and Phil Foden. 

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City David Silva Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News & Rumors Manchester City Transfer News
Advertisement
Silva confirms plans to leave Manchester City
RELATED STORY
David Silva: The Muggle Magician
RELATED STORY
Bernardo Silva -The tale of another left-footed magician
RELATED STORY
Manchester City vs United: Premier League Era XI 
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 5 best transfer windows of all time: Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Manchester City Transfer News: Citizens not interested in one of Europe's most clinical midfielders
RELATED STORY
David Silva- the underrated PL legend
RELATED STORY
5 Manchester City players who impressed the most in the Premier League season
RELATED STORY
Manchester City v Leicester City Predicted Lineups - Premier League Predicted Lineups and Manchester City, Leicester City Injury news, Suspensions List and more 
RELATED STORY
Manchester City: 5 City players with the highest transfer values
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us