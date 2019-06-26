EPL Transfer News: 'This is the last one' David Silva confirms Manchester City exit

David Silva- Manchester City

What is the story?

Manchester City's unsung hero David Silva has finally confirmed that he will leave the club at the end of the 2019-20 season. On Tuesday, speaking to media, Silva declared that he is to end his 10-year stay at the club.

In case you didn't know...

David Silva, 33, joined Manchester City from Valencia in 2010. For the Cityzens, he has already made 395 appearances and has won a plethora of titles including four Premier League titles, two FA Cup and four EFL Cup titles since joining the club.

Despite missing a number of games due to some injury issues, Silva played a pivotal role at Man City midfield and helped them to complete a domestic treble last term. He not only racked up six goals but also provided eight assists in the Premier League 2018-19.

The heart of the matter

Manchester City superstar David Silva was asked if he would stay beyond next season. In reply, the 33-year-old Spaniard said,

"No, this is the last one."

He added,

"Ten years for me is enough. It's the perfect time for me.

"Initially, City were talking about two years, but I decided to sign [for] another one, so I finished at 10 years.

"It completes the cycle. It's a nice round figure. I can never see myself playing against City for another team. So 10 years - that's it."

According to Silva, it's Phil Foden who is likely to replace him at Manchester City's starting line-up. The Spaniard then started to heap praise on the young English asset by saying,

"He reminds me of myself when I was young."

"I'm sure he's going to be a fantastic player. He's a very nice man and he will be a good replacement for me. Apart from his natural skills, he's a very competitive person. He always wants to win and that makes a very good footballer."

"When you're young, you always ask people with experience. I've given him lots of advice, like how to move on the pitch. He's taken the information in and he's getting better day by day."

What is next?

David Silva's omission after ten years of joining the club would be a saddening moment for all the Cityzens. However, it is expected that the club is in safe hands with the likes of Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and Phil Foden.